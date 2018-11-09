Our 9 Favorite Shoes From Nordstrom’s Huge Fall Sale — Starting at Just $42

Whether you’re looking to treat yourself or get an early start on holiday shopping, now’s a great time to stock up on new shoes. As part of its huge fall sale, Nordstrom is offering up to 40 percent off tons of coveted footwear styles — including the Adidas UltraBoost (a style that almost never gets reduced) and even Kate Middleton‘s favorite Superga sneakers.

The deals only lasts until Nov. 18, though, so you better act fast. From must-have kicks to chic booties and slip-ons, we’ve rounded up our favorite looks from the sale you’ll be eager to nab ASAP.

Vince Camuto Creestal Western Boot

Western boots are just about everywhere in fall ’18, and it’s not too late to get in on the trend. This option from Vince Camuto offers a subtle update on your staple black bootie — so you’re sure to get tons of wear out if it. Originally $139, it’s now $84.

Steve Madden Café Boot

Capitalize on the current popularity of snakeskin with these Steve Madden booties. The boots have a comfortable 2-inch heel and pointed toe for an especially sleek look. Originally $130, they’re now just $90.

Adidas UltraBoost Running Shoe

These fan-favorite running shoes feature trampoline-like cushioning at the soles and a stylish sock-knit upper. Shop them now for 25 percent off (originally $180).

Superga Cotu Sneaker

These on-sale sneakers are Kate Middleton-approved. Try them for yourself in a variety of colorways including soft pink, dark gray and burgundy. Reduced from $89, they’re now just $42.

Jeffrey Campbell WiFi Sneaker

Jeffrey Campbell’s sneakers both nod to the retro-inspired sneaker craze and feel unabashedly modern. Down from $155, they’re on sale for $116.

Cole Haan Arden Bootie

A classic black bootie works for just about any season. Selling for more than $100 less than its usual price, this Cole Haan style is a great choice.

Nike Zoom Fly SP Running Shoe

These hybrid running-lifestyle shoes are perfect for hitting the gym or running errands. As an added bonus, they’re up to 40 percent off, depending upon the size/preferred colorway.

Splendid Nima Loafer Mule

Shop these loafer mules for under $70. This is an office-appropriate flat that you’ll also want to wear on the weekends.

Klub Nico Scalloped Bootie

Leopard print is practically a neutral for fall 2018, and this suede scalloped bootie is an undeniably stylish choice. Originally $200, it’s now $140.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

