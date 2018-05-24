Memorial Day Sales 2018: Shopping Deals You Don’t Want to Miss for Shoes & More

It’s that time of the year again. On Monday, Memorial Day, we remember those who died while serving our country and celebrate the servicemen and women who protect us today. As usual, some of our favorite retailers and brands are honoring these heroes with big sales for all to enjoy.
Get free shipping on a new pair of moccasins from Minnetonka or shop Cole Haan’s sales section to receive an extra 40 percent off summer sandals and more.
Adidas
Discount: Select men’s styles on sale
Ann Taylor
Discount: 40 percent off your purchase
Sale Dates: 5/23-5/27
Promo Code: SOREADY
Ashley Stewart
Discount: 50 percent off sandals
Barneys
Discount: Up to 40 percent off designer selections
Barneys Warehouse
Discount: Extra 50 percent off select styles
Calvin Klein
Discount: 40 percent off the whole site
Sale Dates: 5/23-5-29
Crocs
Discount: Get an extra 30 percent off sitewide
Famous Footwear
Discount: Up to 40 percent off sandals
J.Crew
Discount: Get an extra 40 percent your purchase
Eddie Bauer
Discount: Get 40 percent off sitewide
Promo Code: TRIBUTE
Lucky Brand
Discount: Get 30-50 percent off the entire site
Moosejaw
Discount: Get up to 30 percent off select items
Saks Fifth Avenue
Discount: Up to 40 percent off designer selections
Macy’s
Discount: Up to 70 percent off select styles
Sale Dates: 5/23-5/28
Promo Code: MEMDAY
Nautica
Discount: Save 40 percent off the entire site
Sale Dates: 5/23-5/30
Promo Code: MEMORIAL
Cole Haan
Discount: Save an extra 40 percent on sale styles
Sale Dates: 5/22—5/31
Promo Code: EXTRA40
Banana Republic Factory
Discount: Save 50-70 percent on everything excluding sale
Sale Dates: 5/22—5/29
GAP
Discount: Save up to 50 percent on everything (plus an extra 20% online and free shipping)
Sale Dates: 5/19— 05/26
Promo Code: PARTY
East Dane
Discount: 40 percent off just-added styles
Sales Dates: 5/22—5/28
Todd Snyder
Discount: 30 percent off select new styles; up to 60 percent off sale
Sales Dates: 5/24—5/28
Minnetonka
Discount: Free Shipping
Sales Dates: 5/24—5/28
Promo Code: SummerKickoff
Tobi
Discount: Up to 80 percent off select styles
The Children’s Place
Discount: 60 percent off summer apparel
Sale Dates: 5/23-5/31
Under Armour
Discount: Veterans and active duty service members receive 15 percent off with a valid TroopID
