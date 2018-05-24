Check Out the New FN!

Memorial Day Sales 2018: Shopping Deals You Don’t Want to Miss for Shoes & More

By Allie Fasanella
cole haan emilia sandal
Cole Haan Emilia sandal.
CREDIT: Cole Haan

It’s that time of the year again. On Monday, Memorial Day, we remember those who died while serving our country and celebrate the servicemen and women who protect us today. As usual, some of our favorite retailers and brands are honoring these heroes with big sales for all to enjoy.

Get free shipping on a new pair of moccasins from Minnetonka or shop Cole Haan’s sales section to receive an extra 40 percent off summer sandals and more.

Adidas

Discount: Select men’s styles on sale

Ann Taylor

Discount: 40 percent off your purchase

Sale Dates: 5/23-5/27

Promo Code: SOREADY

Ashley Stewart

Discount: 50 percent off sandals

Barneys

Discount: Up to 40 percent off designer selections

Barneys Warehouse 

Discount: Extra 50 percent off select styles

Calvin Klein

Discount: 40 percent off the whole site

Sale Dates: 5/23-5-29

Crocs

Discount: Get an extra 30 percent off sitewide

Famous Footwear

Discount: Up to 40 percent off sandals

J.Crew

Discount: Get an extra 40 percent your purchase

Eddie Bauer

Discount: Get 40 percent off sitewide

Promo Code: TRIBUTE

Lucky Brand

Discount: Get 30-50 percent off the entire site

Moosejaw

Discount: Get up to 30 percent off select items

Saks Fifth Avenue

Discount: Up to 40 percent off designer selections

Macy’s

Discount: Up to 70 percent off select styles

Sale Dates: 5/23-5/28

Promo Code: MEMDAY

Nautica

Discount: Save 40 percent off the entire site

Sale Dates: 5/23-5/30

Promo Code: MEMORIAL

Cole Haan

Discount: Save an extra 40 percent on sale styles

Sale Dates: 5/22—5/31

Promo Code: EXTRA40

Banana Republic Factory

Discount: Save 50-70 percent on everything excluding sale

Sale Dates: 5/22—5/29

GAP

Discount: Save up to 50 percent on everything (plus an extra 20% online and free shipping)

Sale Dates: 5/19— 05/26

Promo Code: PARTY

East Dane

Discount: 40 percent off just-added styles

Sales Dates: 5/22—5/28

Todd Snyder

Discount: 30 percent off select new styles; up to 60 percent off sale

Sales Dates: 5/24—5/28

Minnetonka

Discount: Free Shipping

Sales Dates: 5/24—5/28

Promo Code: SummerKickoff

Tobi

Discount: Up to 80 percent off select styles

The Children’s Place

Discount: 60 percent off summer apparel

Sale Dates: 5/23-5/31

Under Armour

Discount: Veterans and active duty service members receive 15 percent off with a valid TroopID

