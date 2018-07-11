10 Designer Shoes From Macy’s Big Sale — Up to 70 Percent Off Starting at $17

You don’t exactly need a reason to buy new shoes, but we’re here to give you one. Right now, Macy’s is having a huge clearance sale up to 70 percent off on a vast selection of shoe styles from top brands like Adidas, Nike, Coach, Tommy Hilfiger and more. Even Katy Perry’s novelty scented jelly sandals are half off.

To get an extra 15 to 20 percent off, all you need to do is plug in the code “JULY” at checkout. Scroll through for our picks of shoes you don’t want to miss out on this summer.

1. G by Guess Hotsy Flat Sandals

If you’ve been on the hunt for the perfect short gladiator sandals, look no further than these olive green G by Guess sandals featuring a ghillie lace design that are now on sale for half off their original price of $49.

2. Nike Presto Fly Running Sneakers

Hit the pavement in these creamy oatmeal-colored Nike Presto Fly running sneakers, updated from brand’s popular Presto silhouette with breathable mesh and textile upper. Originally $100, you can now snag these for under $60.

3. Tommy Hilfiger Terin Platform Wedge Espadrille Sandals

Step into Tommy Hilfiger ambassador Hailey Baldwin’s shoes by adding these woven fringe-embellished espadrille wedges from the American brand to your cart. They’re sure to add height to any look with a 4-inch heel and a 2.5-inch platform.

4. Adidas Pharrell Williams Tennis HU Casual Sneakers

A number of colorways of Pharrell Williams’ Adidas Tennis Hu sneaker are available for sale right now, but we’re partial to this summery minty green hue. Pick these up for nearly half their original price.

5. Lauren Ralph Lauren Carlynda Embroidery Espadrille Wedge Sandals

It doesn’t get more seasonably appropriate than floral-embroidered espadrille wedge sandals, wouldn’t you agree? For 50 percent off, pair this Ralph Lauren style with jeans or your favorite sundress.

6. Coach Slip-On Espadrille Flats

For over 50 percent off, channel Coach ambassador Selena Gomez by rocking these playful pink espadrille flats boasting a constellation of stars and a logo graphic.

7. Katy Perry Geli Novelty Scented Jelly Sandals

We’d be willing to place bets that you’ll seldom find footwear more fun than Katy Perry’s novelty scented jelly sandals, which are now half off. Style these bright red flat sandals featuring an ankle strap enclosure and a watermelon graphic at the toe post with denim cut-offs for a day at the beach.

8. Calvin Klein Women’s Dalali Dress Sandals

For nearly 70 percent off, you can’t go wrong with these black asymmetrical, strappy Calvin Klein Dalali sandals boasting a modern feel.

9. Converse Chuck Taylor High-Top Sneakers

For only $23, stand out in these classicly cool Chuck Taylors coming in this rarely-seen nude shade. Did we mention they’re only $23?

10. Esprit Francis Flat Slide Sandals

Another steal from Macy’s big summer sale are these trendy frayed denim slides from Espirit. The Francis comes in light blue as well as black for just under $17 while a dark blue colorway is available for $20.

