The Best Black Friday Shoe Deals of 2018 So Far

Black Friday is one of the biggest shopping days of year, with incredible markdowns on footwear you won’t want to miss. For those looking to skip headache-inducing store lines, we’ve scoured hundreds of sites to bring you the best Black Friday shoe deals on the Internet — some of which have already started.
Below, discover amazing deals on athletic favorites, winter boots and more for the whole family. And keep checking back here for updates as more details are released.
Amazon
Early black Friday deals, available now:
- Save up to 35% on Cole Haan dress shoes for men
- $99.99 Frye boots for women
- Asics Gel Kayano 25 for women starting at $44.94 (compare to original retail price of $160 at asics.com)
- 20% off select women’s Croc boots styles
Barneys
Barneys’ Black Friday deals are still under wraps, but last year, the luxury retailer offered up to 40 percent off on designer goods from Balenciaga, Fendi and more. We anticipate similar savings this year.
Bloomingdale’s
Expect to find items up to 50 percent off during the Bloomingdale’s Black Friday sale. Last year, standout finds included Stuart Weitzman boots and Salvatore Ferragamo slides for 30 percent off.
JC Penney
Early Black Friday deals:
- Get 60% off $100 or more, 40% off $40 or more or an extra 25% off select clearance styles using code GET39NOW at checkout
- $50 Converse All-Star Chuck Taylor Sneakers (originally $55, these kicks rarely every go on sale)
Shop Black Friday deals all day Thursday at jcpenney.com.
- $34.99 select New Balance sneaker styles for men and women (originally $60 – $68)
- $24.99 select Fila shoes for men and women (originally $70 – $80)
- $9.99 men’s Dockers slippers
- $14.99 girls’ boots (originally $60)
- 40% off Clarks men’s dress shoes
- Up to 30% off Nike, Adidas and Converse shoes for the family
Kohl’s
Early black Friday deals, available now and end Nov. 18:
- $51 Men’s Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Suede High Tops (originally $85)
- $69.99 Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Classic Short Boot (originally $79.99)
- $59.99 Asics Gel Contend 4 Women’s Running Shoes ($69.99)
All other online savings start Nov. 22 – 26:
- 25 – 30% of select Nike shoe styles for men, women and kids, including the Nike Tanjun (originally $65, on sale for $48.75) and Nike Revolution 4 (originally $52 – $58, on sale for $24.99)
- $62.99 Under Armour Charge Escape 2 for men and women (originally $90)
- $38 Under Armour Lockdown 3 basketball shoes for kids (originally $55)
- 25 – 40% off Adidas shoes for men, women and kids
- $29.99 select New Balance sneaker styles for men and women (originally $55.99 – $64.99)
- 40% Circus by Sam Edelman shoes and boots
MyTheresa
Although deals haven’t been released yet, you can expect 30 percent off a range of designer styles per last year’s offerings. The sale is anticipated to go live on Nov. 23.
Nike
No deals have been released yet, but the sports retailer offered an extra 25 percent off clearance sneakers and apparel last year. The sale started on Nov. 17 and lasted through the end of Cyber Monday.
Puma
Stay tuned for what’s likely to be a 30 percent off discount on sports and leisurewear sitewide on puma.com.
Zappos
Black Friday deals, live now:
- Up to 20% off select Hunter boots
- Up to 20% off select Columbia boots
- Up to 55% off select Frye boots, including the Frye Melissa Button Boot ($165, originally $368)
- Up to 50% off select Ugg styles
- Up to 20% off select Sorel boots
- Up to 25% off select Under Armour apparel and sneakers
