5 Trendy Zara Summer Sandals on Sale — Starting at $22

Zara is having one of its biggest sales of the year — and the high-street retailer has loads of fashionable, summery sandals that are worth scooping up now.

Below, FN has rounded up five trendy styles that you should consider buying from Zara.

1. Track Sole Sandals

It seems like everyone has a pair of clunky, ’90s-inspired sandals for spring, and these track sole sandals from Zara totally fit the bill. They feature a 1.1-inch sole — perfect for a comfortable sandal that you’ll want to wear all summer long.

2. Shiny Multi-Strap Sandals

With a 3.7-inch heel and a sparkly upper, these sandals are sure to be a hit for a night on the town. With their multiple zig-zag straps, they provide support despite the high height.

3. Colored Flat Sandals

If you’re looking for a sandal to add a colorful pop to any outfit, look no further. These hot pink and purple striped sandals make a powerful statement — and with a flat heel, they’re comfortable, too.

4. Soft Leather Mules

In recent seasons, mules have become a closet staple. If you’ve yet to purchase a pair, this one comes in a chic navy blue and is on sale for under $50.

5. Braided Platform Sandals

These sandals come with cool details like braided straps and a mirrored heel. They feature a 2.1-inch platform for just a tiny bit of extra height.

