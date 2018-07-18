Thandie Newton Flatters Her Feet in Bedazzled Sandals With Daughters at ‘Mamma Mia!’ Premiere

Thandie Newton made an appearance at the “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” UK premiere in London last night.

The “Westworld” actress was at the event to support her husband, actor Andy García, and she wasn’t the only one. Their children also came out in honor of their dad’s moment on the big screen — it was the ultimate family bonding experience.

Thandie Newton and her husband Andy García make the 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' premiere a family affair with their adorable children. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

While the happy couple’s kids dressed down in white sneakers, Newton went all out with the sparkliest Giuseppe Zanotti crystal shoes, and García stood beside her in a black and white look. Her sandals took her one-of-a-kind graphic dress to a new level with its unbelievable sparkle incorporated within the strap along the side.

Thandie Newton wears Giuseppe Zanotti Mistico crystal ankle-wrap sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Interested in a treat yourself moment with Newton’s heels? Act fast as the remaining pairs are being sold online at 40 percent off for $623.40.

That may sound like a hefty purchase, but the Italian-made 4-inch stilettos are hands down worth it. They’re made with quality leather and have a sleek thin strap silhouette that will never go out of style. Plus, there’s no passing up that steep discount for a designer shoe as special as this. Get a closer look below and grab a pair ASAP.

Want more?

Thandie Newton Has Worn These Comfy 6-Inch Heels for 6 Years — And They’re on Sale

‘Westworld’ Costume Designer Shares Her Favorite Wardrobe Moment, Teases Season 2 Style