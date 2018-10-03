Teva and Breakout Singers Chloe x Halle Curate Rocker-Chic Sandals for Fall

Chloe x Halle are the stars of Teva’s new fall ’18 campaign.

The breakout Atlanta-born musicians — who have been endorsed by Beyoncé and appeared on the small screen on “Grown-ish” alongside Yara Shahidi — curated a rocker-chic inspired capsule of their favorite styles from the comfort brand, coined “Worn by Chloe x Halle.”

(L-R): Halle and Chloe Bailey modeling styles from Teva’s fall ’18 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

Chloe Bailey, 20 and her 18-year-old sister Halle’s must-haves from Teva’s latest collection for fall include the Ember Moc, which is described as part sneaker, part sleeping bag, the sporty Indio Jewell platform, the classic Original Universal and the Indio Whip, featuring edgy crossover straps and an elevated platform.

(L-R) Halle and Chloe Bailey modeling platform sandals from Teva’s fall ’18 collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Teva

“Chloe x Halle’s distinctive personal style is reflected in their top picks from our fall collection,” said Erika Gabrielli, senior marketing director at Teva. “We love that their music and acting embodies a creative spirit of self-expression. The duo personifies the curiosity that exists at the core of Teva, and their must-have styles are a true representation of the freedom to wander.”

The “Worn by Chloe x Halle” looks start at $50 and are available now at Teva.com/chloexhalle.

Scroll through the gallery to check out more images from the campaign shot by photographer Taylor Rainbolt.

