The Shoe Trend Everyone Will Be Wearing This Summer

Summer wouldn’t be complete without backyard cookouts and beachside getaways. But for sartorialists, it’s more importantly the season to whip out a few staples that have been relegated to the back of closets during cooler months. From swimsuits to straw hats, these pieces have long found their homes in every fashion girl’s wardrobe — and when it comes to shoes, it’s the espadrille that’s emerging as summer’s No. 1 trend.

Comfortable yet stylish, the casual flat shoes are making their appearance everywhere under the sun, and there’s no better reason to stock up on them now that the dog days are upon us. Here, FN rounds up five iterations of the espadrille — and, better yet, one for every style and budget.

1. At First Blush

This suede and leather number employs both shine and texture, featuring a deep blush upper and rose gold details. It’s made extra chic with wrap-around straps.

2. Leopard Lady

Need a lift? These espadrilles rise a full 4 inches, complete with a pony hair and nubuck upper in a sultry leopard print.

3. Brighter Than the Sun

Get ready to stop traffic in a pair of bright orange suede flats that can take you from sand to sidewalk with an easy slip-on fit and braided jute accents.

4. Mule Maven

Simple yet charming, this 3-inch espadrille wedge comes in multiple colors, with our favorite being a suede Carolina blue hue that goes with just about any outfit.

5. Flower Power

Florals past spring can still be groundbreaking — in the form of earthy espadrilles with an adorable daisylike print and graceful lace-up ribbon. (Bouquet not necessary.)

Want more?

5 Summer Style Mistakes Women Make — And How to Avoid Them

7 Office-Appropriate Sandal Styles: The Ultimate Summer Guide