Sofía Vergara Flashes Abs in Flirty Crop Top and Sky-High Heels

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is a master of the high heel.

No matter where she goes, the star is almost always in elevated footwear. Yesterday, she was spotted again rocking an extremely high shoe as she was grabbing lunch in Beverly Hills, Calif. Vergara wore open-toed platform stilettos with the top half featuring a darker shade of brown that complemented the lighter hue of the heel.

Sofía Vergara enjoying a sunny day in a striped crop top in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The actress paired her shoes with a striped crop top and form-fitting jeans that flattered her figure. To take the look to another level, Vergara accessorized with a white classic Chanel bag.

Sofía Vergara carries white Chanel bag and gets into car on day out in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For anyone looking to try the “Modern Family” mom’s style, consider working up to it with the more laid-back alternative below. The sandal is available online for $164.95 and has a lower platform and heel, but provides a similar silhouette as Vergara sported.

After all, she has had a lot of practice walking in tall footwear on and off-screen, so don’t feel pressured to walk in her shoes. The following slingbacks are also great for those upcoming summer wedding occasions and its neutral shade allows the option to work with any outfit.

