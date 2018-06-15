Check Out the New FN!

Chic Splurgeworthy Sandals to Celebrate National Flip-Flop Day

By Allie Fasanella
valentino rockstud flip flop
Valentino Rockstud flip-flops.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

National Flip-Flop Day is finally upon us, and what better way to celebrate than indulging in a luxe pair for yourself this season? Top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Tory Burch offer trendy styles featuring embellishments and vibrant colors that are sure to polish off any summer look. Keep reading to shop a number of chic and splurgeworthy styles.

1. Gucci GG Logo Sandal

Join the “Gucci gang'” by slipping into these logo flip-flops that boast its signature double-G hardware, a patent leather embossed footbed and the brand’s trademark Web stripe straps.

gucci gg logo sandal

Buy: Gucci GG Logo Sandal $420
Buy it

2. Valentino Rockstud Flip-Flop

This playful Valentino flip-flop features the brand’s trademark pyramid studs, a PVC upper and a bow detail. The style comes in a whopping total of 18 colorways, including this glittery ocean-inspired blue.

valentino rockstud flip flop

Buy: Valentino Rockstud Flip Flop $345
Buy it

3. Sam Edelman Gracie Genuine Calf Hair Sandal

Amp up any outfit with Sam Edelman’s Gracie leopard-print flip-flops crafted from genuine calf hair.

sam edelman Gracie Genuine Calf Hair Sandal

Buy: Sam Edelman Gracie Sandal $54.95
Buy it

4. Tory Burch Monroe Flip-Flop

Marked over 30 percent off, add these gold metallic leather flip-flops to your cart.

Monroe Flip Flop tory burch

5.Ted Baker London Suziep Flip-Flop

These white bow-embellished Ted Baker London flip-flops are designed with a print perfect for the summer months.

ted baker Suziep Flip Flop

Buy: Ted Baker London Suziep Flip Flop $74.95
Buy it

6. Kate Spade New York Nova Flip-Flip

Gear up for Fourth of July with these fun navy star print rubber flops.

kate spade nova flip flop

