Chic Splurgeworthy Sandals to Celebrate National Flip-Flop Day

National Flip-Flop Day is finally upon us, and what better way to celebrate than indulging in a luxe pair for yourself this season? Top brands like Gucci, Valentino and Tory Burch offer trendy styles featuring embellishments and vibrant colors that are sure to polish off any summer look. Keep reading to shop a number of chic and splurgeworthy styles.
1. Gucci GG Logo Sandal
Join the “Gucci gang'” by slipping into these logo flip-flops that boast its signature double-G hardware, a patent leather embossed footbed and the brand’s trademark Web stripe straps.
2. Valentino Rockstud Flip-Flop
This playful Valentino flip-flop features the brand’s trademark pyramid studs, a PVC upper and a bow detail. The style comes in a whopping total of 18 colorways, including this glittery ocean-inspired blue.
3. Sam Edelman Gracie Genuine Calf Hair Sandal
Amp up any outfit with Sam Edelman’s Gracie leopard-print flip-flops crafted from genuine calf hair.
4. Tory Burch Monroe Flip-Flop
Marked over 30 percent off, add these gold metallic leather flip-flops to your cart.
5.Ted Baker London Suziep Flip-Flop
These white bow-embellished Ted Baker London flip-flops are designed with a print perfect for the summer months.
6. Kate Spade New York Nova Flip-Flip
Gear up for Fourth of July with these fun navy star print rubber flops.
