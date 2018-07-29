Fruit-Scented Sandals Are Trending — Get Styles That Smell Like Strawberries, Grapes & More

Say goodbye to stinky feet with these sandals.

Scented sandals — fashion’s answer to aromatic candles — have become increasingly popular, meaning style-savvy customers can choose shoes based not only on look and fit, but also on smell.

Below, we’ve rounded up summery, scented sandals that you’ll want to get your hands on now.

Hoping to kill the chlorine stench after a dip in the pool? You’re in luck. These Melissa Shoes pool slides have a subtle tutti-frutti scent. The brand’s scent technology is patented.

2. Lemon Jelly Sandals

These Lemon Jelly sandals feature a (you guessed it) lemon scent that freshens up your shoes. In a transparent colorway, these are perfect for the beach.

3. Vines Islandwear Mermaid Kisses – X

Made from rubber tire, these Vines Islandwear styles have a sustainable bent. But no worries: Your feet won’t smell like a carpark. These shoes have a coconut scent that will transport you to a tropical island even if you’re stuck in the city.

Vines Islandwear Mermaid Kisses - X $54.99

4. Katy Perry Geli Sandals

These Katy Perry scented sandals — which are transparent and feature food iconography plastered on the sides — received their fair share of media attention after dropping this spring. The shoes come in a slew of fun colorways, each with its own scent, such as strawberry, grape and lemon.

Katy Perry Geli Sandals $48.95

