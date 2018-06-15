Sanuk’s New Comfy Slingback Sandals Don’t Require a Pedicure

Sanuk lovers rejoice: the brand just released a new take on its award-winning classic.

Today the brand launched an extension of its popular Yoga Sling sandal — the Yoga Sling Cruz. The shoes are available to purchase for $48 on Sanuk.com.

Sanuk's newest style, the Yoga Sling Cruz, in heather gray. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Like the original Yoga Sling, the Yoga Sling Cruz will feature a foot bed made out of real yoga mats. Yoga mats are a material that Sanuk includes in the majority of its sandals but not closed-toe shoes, making the Yoga Sling Cruz a new opportunity for them.

The footwear comes in many fun options like red, blue or heather gray knit. Materials range from canvas to faux wool and even suede, all perfect for cooler temperatures. The label describes the new style as a “half-sandal, half-shoe hybrid” that uses various materials and is “no pedicure required.”

Sanuk was founded in 1997 and rose to the scene with its popular Sidewalk Surfer. Rooted in surf culture, the brand brings the unique design of its Yoga Sling to a closed-toe shoe that transitions well into the seasons.

Sanuk's newest style, the Yoga Sling Cruz, in red CREDIT: Courtesy of brand