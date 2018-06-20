Rita Ora Sizzles in Red-Hot Flare Pants, Dramatic Cape Top & Sky-High Stilettos

Rita Ora is back at it with another incredible look while out in New York.

Yesterday, the star stepped out in a bold white button-down top featuring giant cape sleeves — which she paired with long red flare pants that had a thin black lining along the side. In fact, Ora’s bottoms were so long they nearly covered up the shoes she was wearing underneath.

Rita Ora donned a stylish red, black and white look during day out in the Big Apple. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Contrary to how over the top the rest of her look was, the singer topped things off with subtle black stiletto sandals. The heels of the footwear may have been high, but they could have been overlooked considering the thin design.

A snapshot of Rita Ora's red and black wide legged pants and loose cape-like white button down top. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For an affordable alternative with a similar silhouette, there’s a pair online that’s now on sale for $49.90 — courtesy of Steve Madden. Between weddings and summer nights out, purchasing a pair could be useful this season.

Rita Ora rocking classic black sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Originally, the heels are priced at $79.95, so take advantage of this deal while it lasts. This price combined with how easily they can match with any wardrobe are reasons enough to order them. Don’t forget, a slim shoe like this is also flattering as it elongates the leg.

