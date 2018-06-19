Rita Ora Beats the Heat With Flowy Dress & Bedazzled Bright Green Sandals

The temperatures are already rising and it seems Rita Ora has some tricks up her sleeve for beating the heat.

Yesterday, the singer stepped out in New York rocking the bra-free trend and donning a long sleeveless flowing maxi dress that both appear to have kept her cool. To ensure her feet don’t overheat, Ora opted for luxury designer sandals from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Rita Ora wears Giuseppe Zanotti Cassidy sandals. CREDIT: Splash

It’s clear her green open-toed sandals are the ultimate style staple for the summer.

Not only did the flats let her feet breathe, but the crystal embellishments on top also gave them a step up from the standard pool slides many people will be wearing under the sun this season. On top of that, they were designed with transparent plexi material — which follows the see-through shoe trend and makes them extra stylish.

Rita Ora wears Giuseppe Zanotti Cassidy sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Rita Ora wearing Giuseppe Zanotti Cassidy sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Interested in giving Ora’s look a try? The pink and white versions of the slip-ons are now on sale for $375 on the Italian brand’s website.

They may not be the same shade as the singer-actress, but both hues are summer-friendly shades that can work with any warm-weather look. From the beach to the plane, these are a fit for all those upcoming summer plans. Go ahead, scroll through and make the investment today.

