Fabulous Rainbow Sandals to Shop for Pride Month

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

While there are a slew of rainbow sneaker options for those looking to show their support during Pride Month, there aren’t quite as many styles that allow room for toes to breathe.

These rainbow sandals are both perfect for Pride Month and appropriate for the warm weather.

1. Aldo Women’s Paulatuk

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

These rainbow-striped Aldo slides feature fun rhinestone detailing and a contoured footbed.

Buy: Aldo Women's Paulatuk $55
2. Tabitha Simmons Leticia Rainbow

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tabitha Simmons

Tabitha Simmons’ satin sandals come on a summery cork heel, perfect for adding some height while also showing your pride.

Buy: Tabitha Simmons Leticia Rainbow $625
3. Chaco Women’s ZX/2 NPF Pride

CREDIT: Courtesy of Chaco

Chaco’s vegan sandals come with rainbow stripes. Plus, 10 percent of proceeds go to the National Park Foundation.

Buy: Chaco Women's ZX/2 NPF Pride $130
4. Seychelles Record Breaker

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

These slip-on sandals give a 21st century update to the jelly shoe style and cost under $40.

Buy: Seychelles Record Breaker $39.95
5. Alice + Olivia Lori Sandal

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

With a 3.5-inch block heel and shimmery metallic leather band, Alice + Olivia’s Lori feminine sandals are perfect for pride.

Buy: Alice + Olivia Lori Sandal $350
6. Gilt Metallic Leather Stripe Slides

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gilt

These shiny slides add a metallic pop to any poolside look.

Buy: Gilt Stripe Slides $59.99
7. Charlotte Olympia Metallic Rainbow Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Charlotte Olympia

Charlotte Olympia’s stylish sandals pack a metallic punch — plus, they’re 30 percent off.

Buy: Charlotte Olympia Metallic Rainbow Sandals $417
8. Rocket Dog Copa Rainbow Sandals

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Rocket Dog’s deeply discounted platform sandals have a retro feel.

Buy: Gilt Stripe Slides $34.97
9. Alexandre Birman Lolita

CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

These glittery sandals feature a foot-flattering trio of bows and a 4-inch heel.

Buy: Alexandre Birman Lolita $625
