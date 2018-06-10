Fabulous Rainbow Sandals to Shop for Pride Month

While there are a slew of rainbow sneaker options for those looking to show their support during Pride Month, there aren’t quite as many styles that allow room for toes to breathe.
These rainbow sandals are both perfect for Pride Month and appropriate for the warm weather.
1. Aldo Women’s Paulatuk
These rainbow-striped Aldo slides feature fun rhinestone detailing and a contoured footbed.
2. Tabitha Simmons Leticia Rainbow
Tabitha Simmons’ satin sandals come on a summery cork heel, perfect for adding some height while also showing your pride.
3. Chaco Women’s ZX/2 NPF Pride
Chaco’s vegan sandals come with rainbow stripes. Plus, 10 percent of proceeds go to the National Park Foundation.
4. Seychelles Record Breaker
These slip-on sandals give a 21st century update to the jelly shoe style and cost under $40.
5. Alice + Olivia Lori Sandal
With a 3.5-inch block heel and shimmery metallic leather band, Alice + Olivia’s Lori feminine sandals are perfect for pride.
6. Gilt Metallic Leather Stripe Slides
These shiny slides add a metallic pop to any poolside look.
7. Charlotte Olympia Metallic Rainbow Sandals
Charlotte Olympia’s stylish sandals pack a metallic punch — plus, they’re 30 percent off.
8. Rocket Dog Copa Rainbow Sandals
Rocket Dog’s deeply discounted platform sandals have a retro feel.
9. Alexandre Birman Lolita
These glittery sandals feature a foot-flattering trio of bows and a 4-inch heel.
