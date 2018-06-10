Fabulous Rainbow Sandals to Shop for Pride Month

While there are a slew of rainbow sneaker options for those looking to show their support during Pride Month, there aren’t quite as many styles that allow room for toes to breathe.

These rainbow sandals are both perfect for Pride Month and appropriate for the warm weather.

1. Aldo Women’s Paulatuk

Aldo Women's Paulatuk CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

These rainbow-striped Aldo slides feature fun rhinestone detailing and a contoured footbed.

2. Tabitha Simmons Leticia Rainbow

Tabitha Simmons Leticia Rainbow CREDIT: Courtesy of Tabitha Simmons

Tabitha Simmons’ satin sandals come on a summery cork heel, perfect for adding some height while also showing your pride.

3. Chaco Women’s ZX/2 NPF Pride

Chaco Women's ZX/2 NPF Pride CREDIT: Courtesy of Chaco

Chaco’s vegan sandals come with rainbow stripes. Plus, 10 percent of proceeds go to the National Park Foundation.

4. Seychelles Record Breaker

Seychelles Record Breaker CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

These slip-on sandals give a 21st century update to the jelly shoe style and cost under $40.

5. Alice + Olivia Lori Sandal

Alice + Olivia Lori CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

With a 3.5-inch block heel and shimmery metallic leather band, Alice + Olivia’s Lori feminine sandals are perfect for pride.

6. Gilt Metallic Leather Stripe Slides

Gilt Metallic Leather Stripe Slides CREDIT: Courtesy of Gilt

These shiny slides add a metallic pop to any poolside look.

7. Charlotte Olympia Metallic Rainbow Sandals

Charlotte Olympia Metallic Rainbow Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Charlotte Olympia

Charlotte Olympia’s stylish sandals pack a metallic punch — plus, they’re 30 percent off.

8. Rocket Dog Copa Rainbow Sandals

Rocket Dog Copa Rainbow Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Rack

Rocket Dog’s deeply discounted platform sandals have a retro feel.

9. Alexandre Birman Lolita

These glittery sandals feature a foot-flattering trio of bows and a 4-inch heel.

Want more?

Miley Cyrus & Converse’s Pride Collection Comes With Rainbows & Plenty of Sparkles

Under Armour’s First-Ever Pride Collection Is Out Now

7 Trendy Rainbow Sneakers to Shop for Pride Month