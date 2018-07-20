Olivia Munn Flashes Her Abs in Shiny Sea Green Jumpsuit and Nude Sandals

Olivia Munn attended Comic-Con International in San Diego, Calif., today wearing the perfect summer look.

The actress had on a sea green outfit — which had a flattering cutout right on her abs as most of the top was tied into a knot below the bust line. One look at her ensemble and all eyes were automatically glued to her.

Olivia Munn makes an appearance at 'The Predator' film panel during Comic-Con International in San Diego wearing a flattering sea green jumpsuit. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Once she got the crowd’s attention with her attire, Munn toned it back with her footwear choice as she decided to go with a pair of nude heels.

Though it was a safe choice, her shoes, similar to the Chinese Laundry ones below, are an easy way to finish off any look. Her shoes don’t overwhelm, but also subtly bring everything she’s wearing together.

Olivia Munn has on nude sandals at Comic-Con International in California. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Don’t forget to act fast as the neutral sandals are priced at under $60 online making them a deal that’s not to be missed. While they don’t look like Munn’s celebrity-approved heels, they have the stability and support most people need in their daily lifestyle with the block heel.

Summer weddings may stop being in season soon, but grabbing shoes resembling Munn’s will make it simple to transition as soon as the weather gets colder.

