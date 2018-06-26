Olivia Culpo’s Abs and Summery Studded Sandals Are Vacation Style Goals

On Monday, Olivia Culpo hinted to fans that she was heading out on a trip somewhere around the world.

Today, the star took to Instagram to reveal that her first international trip of the summer was to the Spanish hotspot of Ibiza. In her adorable poolside ‘gram, she had on a skintight black crop top with tiny denim cut-off shorts and a pair of luxury high-quality sandals.

It’s no surprise Culpo would travel in style. She opted out of pool slides and upgraded to the French fashion house Saint Laurent’s black espadrille flats. The shoes had two straps with shiny silver buckles and a series of complementing studs running across of it.

Sadly, the item can’t be found on the brand’s website, but it is available for a discounted price starting at $166.60 on eBay. That’s not a bad price tag for designer shoes.

Culpo likely packed a suitcase full of luxury footwear, and it’s only a matter of time before she shows them off on social media. For anyone headed to the coast of Spain or anywhere else in the Mediterranean this summer, make note of Culpo’s perfect warm-weather look.

