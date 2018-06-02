Check Out the New FN!

7 Office-Appropriate Sandal Styles: The Ultimate Summer Guide

By Shannon Adducci
Stuart Weitzman office appropriate sandals dress code summer 2018
Stuart Weitzman Nearly Nude sandal.
CREDIT: RexShutterstock

Finding a pair of fun, vacation-friendly sandals is pretty easy (and also fun). But finding work-appropriate styles that strike the right balance of summer vibes and office dress codes? Somewhat trickier. While office dress codes in general have become much more casual than previous decades (even the idea of casual Friday has been nixed as jeans are more likely to be allowed into daily wear in some industries), many offices still have official — or unofficial — codes that prohibit sloppy attire.

The same goes for footwear. While many finance, law and accounting companies still enforce strict no-toes policies, other industries — especially creative fields — have allowed open-toed shoes for years now. That means that summer sandals are wide open for interpretation, but there are a few general rules that are worth following:  1. Keep things neat, with embellishments to a minimum. 2. When in doubt, err on the side of practicality, especially when it comes to heel heights. 3. Absolutely no flip flops — EVER.

These 7 office-friendly sandals stay buttoned up while letting your toes out.

Mansur Gavriel multi-strap sandal

Cult brand Mansur Gavriel has applied its frills-free aesthetic on both its buzzy bags and shoes, the latter of which make for the perfect utilitarian-chic office sandal.

Mansur Gavriel
Mansur Gavriel multi-strap sandal
CREDIT: Courtesy
Buy: Mansur Gavriel sandal $395
Buy it

Vince Camuto Stania sandal

Mules are the unofficial shoe of the spring ’18 season, and the best versions come in the block-heel-open-toe version. Vince Camuto’s take in peach pink has the perfect hint of color.

Vince Camuto sandal office appropriate work dress code summer 2018
Vince Camuto Stania suede block-heel mule sandal.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Vince Camuto Stania sandal $110
Buy it

Schutz Yaslin suede slide

This flat slide is decidedly more casual, but make no mistake:  Most office dress codes have done away with sexist rules that require women to wear heels.

Schutz sandal yaslin work appropriate summer 2018 dress code
Schutz Yaslin suede slide.
CREDIT: Zappos
Buy: Schutz Yaslin slide $113
Buy it

Aquazzura Casablanca sandal

There is a reason the block-heel sandal is everywhere: The style is a tried-and-true test of endurance that can be worn morning to night (and easily dressed up or down).

Aquazzura Casablanca sandal office appropriate work dress code summer 2018
Aquazzura Casablanca ankle cuff sandal.
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: Aquazzura Casablanca sandal $650
Buy it

Manolo Blahnik Aspro sandal

For those in more conservative fields, Mr. Blahnik has the answer: A closed-toe slingback that has all the trappings of a sandal, minus the open-toed bit.

manolo blahnik sandal work appropriate office dress code summer 2018
Manolo Blahnik leather and snakeskin Aspro closed-toe sandal.
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Manolo Blahnik Aspros sandal $845
Buy it

Tory Burch Patos disk slide

Consider this travel-friendly leather flat the perfect Summer Friday sandal.

tory burch patos sandal office appropriate ultimate summer guide 2018 work dress code
Tory Burch Patos disk leather slide sandal.
CREDIT: Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy: Tory Burch Patos sandal $248
Buy it

