7 Office-Appropriate Sandal Styles: The Ultimate Summer Guide

Finding a pair of fun, vacation-friendly sandals is pretty easy (and also fun). But finding work-appropriate styles that strike the right balance of summer vibes and office dress codes? Somewhat trickier. While office dress codes in general have become much more casual than previous decades (even the idea of casual Friday has been nixed as jeans are more likely to be allowed into daily wear in some industries), many offices still have official — or unofficial — codes that prohibit sloppy attire.

The same goes for footwear. While many finance, law and accounting companies still enforce strict no-toes policies, other industries — especially creative fields — have allowed open-toed shoes for years now. That means that summer sandals are wide open for interpretation, but there are a few general rules that are worth following: 1. Keep things neat, with embellishments to a minimum. 2. When in doubt, err on the side of practicality, especially when it comes to heel heights. 3. Absolutely no flip flops — EVER.

These 7 office-friendly sandals stay buttoned up while letting your toes out.

Mansur Gavriel multi-strap sandal

Cult brand Mansur Gavriel has applied its frills-free aesthetic on both its buzzy bags and shoes, the latter of which make for the perfect utilitarian-chic office sandal.

Mansur Gavriel multi-strap sandal CREDIT: Courtesy

Vince Camuto Stania sandal

Mules are the unofficial shoe of the spring ’18 season, and the best versions come in the block-heel-open-toe version. Vince Camuto’s take in peach pink has the perfect hint of color.

Vince Camuto Stania suede block-heel mule sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Schutz Yaslin suede slide

This flat slide is decidedly more casual, but make no mistake: Most office dress codes have done away with sexist rules that require women to wear heels.

Schutz Yaslin suede slide. CREDIT: Zappos

Aquazzura Casablanca sandal

There is a reason the block-heel sandal is everywhere: The style is a tried-and-true test of endurance that can be worn morning to night (and easily dressed up or down).

Aquazzura Casablanca ankle cuff sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Manolo Blahnik Aspro sandal

For those in more conservative fields, Mr. Blahnik has the answer: A closed-toe slingback that has all the trappings of a sandal, minus the open-toed bit.

Manolo Blahnik leather and snakeskin Aspro closed-toe sandal. CREDIT: Farfetch

Tory Burch Patos disk slide

Consider this travel-friendly leather flat the perfect Summer Friday sandal.