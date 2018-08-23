These Popular Nike Slides for Men Are Currently Up to 40% Off

While you may be bummed that summer is ending, tons of retailers are offering amazing deals on warm-weather footwear to help ease the blow. The latest deal to get excited about? These popular Nike slides for men, which are currently up to 40 percent off on Nike.com.

For a limited time, you can nab two Benassi styles (close relatives to the original Benassi slide that made this year’s list of best-selling sports shoes) and an Air Jordan option for as low as $24.97. Another bonus? Each of these looks can easily be paired with tall socks to complete any laid-back outfit for fall.

Below, shop the in-demand pairs they’re all gone.

Jordan Hydro 6 Men’s Slide

Jordan Hydro 6. CREDIT: Nike

Complete with the iconic Air Jordan logo, these classic slides also feature an adjustable strap to help you get the best fit. Originally $50, they’re now only $29.97.

Nike Benassi Solarsoft 2 Men’s Golf Slide

Nike Benassi Solarsoft 2. CREDIT: Nike

While designed for days spent on the green, these slides can be worn just about anywhere. A textured footbed and pliable foam midsole make them just as plush as they are stylish. Also available in black, they’ve been marked down from $35 to $24.97.

Nike Benassi LTD Men’s Slide

Nike Benassi LTD. CREDIT: Nike

A padded strap makes this all-white pair extra cozy. Originally $60, they’re now $49.97.

