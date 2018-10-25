Martha Stewart Urges Fans to Vote With Her $56 Sparkling Sandals

Go vote. That was the biggest call-to-action from the spring ’19 shows at New York Fashion, with designers taking an increasingly more active role through their designs (some were subtle, like Chloe Gosselin‘s “I am a voter” tees; others took a more overt stance, like Christian Siriano’s “I’m voting for Cynthia Nixon” shirt). And now, with mid-term elections less than two weeks away, voting — and politics in general — has been on the forefront of most people’s minds, including Martha Stewart’s, apparently.

At Tuesday night’s Alzheimer’s Association Rita Hayworth Gala in New York, the 77-year-old mogul took advantage of her red carpet stroll to send a politically fueled statement. She played designer (not the first time, either — she’s been known to paint her Louboutins black) and DIY-ed her denim-strap Aerosoles sandals, spelling out the word “Vote” across the front strap with rhinestones. And if that wasn’t clear enough, she took to Instagram to zero in on her point.

“What better way to send the most important message!” she captioned. “Emblazoned in faux diamonds on @Aerosoles_shoes sandals is the word VOTE Nothing is more important right now! Get up! Get out! Vote! Election Day is right around the corner I am wearing these shoes with my diamond emblazoned denim shift and jacket from Martha Stewart @qvc tonight to the gala@alzassociation Vote NOVEMBER 6 2018.”

Martha Stewart at the Alzheimer’s Association Rita Hayworth Gala. CREDIT: Angela Pham/Shutterstock

Her Aerosoles sandals rounded out a very streamlined, cohesive look, which consisted of an embellished denim shift dress and a matching denim jacket, both from her Martha Stewart line at QVC. Shop her shoes, below, for the option to bling them up, if you so wish.

Martha Stewart’s Aerosole sandals. CREDIT: Angela Pham/Shutterstock

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Vince’s Insanely Popular Slip-Ons Are Up to 40% Off at Nordstrom Right Now

The Coziest Uggs to Wear to a Pumpkin Patch