This Made-to-Measure Brand Has Finally Launched Its First Sandal

When Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson launched their Margaux brand in 2015, the goal was to offer made-to-measure flats at a reasonable price. And their line now includes a lot of them: There are ballet styles and loafers and pointy-toe looks — basically, flats galore.

But over the past few seasons, the label has expanded its offering with a block-heel pump and slippers. And now for the summer months, Margaux has introduced its first sandal: an oh-so-trendy crisscross slide style.

The sandal, which has a slight 1-inch heel, comes in three versions: canary-yellow satin (retailing for $180), orchid-pink satin ($180) and a brown saddle leather ($185). All the styles, like the rest of the Margaux shoes, are constructed in Spain and made with satin and leather materials sourced from Europe.

While, alas, the sandals can’t be made to measure, they come in three widths (narrow, medium and wide) and a range of sizes. They are available now online at MargauxNY.com or at the brand’s boutiques or pop-ups.

Margaux's criss-cross sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Margaux has been in growth mode this year after securing its first round of seed funding in 2017. In addition to expanding its product line, it created a shop-in-shop space in Bloomingdale’s newly renovated footwear floor inside the department store’s 59th Street flagship.

While the brand was founded as a direct-to-consumer business, it has taken steps offline by opening a permanent showroom in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood and by debuting roving retail stores in San Francisco and Palm Beach, Fla.

