8 Trendy Women’s Sandals for Under $30 From Macy’s Big Black Friday in July Sale

Macy’s doesn’t see any reason why you can’t have a Black Friday sale in July, so that’s exactly what they’re doing. Now through Sunday, the department store chain is giving an extra 15 to 25 percent off select sale items for men, women and children. Just insert the promo code ‘”JULY” at checkout and you’re slated to rack up some major savings. And since we’re in the midst of summertime, FN rounded up a selection of stylish and affordable sandals for women to shop from brands like Steve Madden and Aldo, all for under $30.

1. Steve Madden Women’s Daria Studded Flat Sandals

Originally retailing for $60, these black leather gladiator-style sandals featuring a toe ring design are now marked down to half off.

2. INC International Concepts Guyen Knot Slide Sandals

These silver metallic sandals courtesy of INC International Concepts will undoubtedly make any outfit pop this summer. And better yet, they happen to be less than $25.

3. Circus by Sam Edelman Flynn Pool Slide Sandals

Have a little fun with your footwear this season by slipping into these eye-catching $17 “Boy Bye” pool slides from Circus by Sam Edelman.

4. Aldo Izzie Metallic Sandals

For 50 percent off their original price of $55, add these shiny mirror metallic ankle strap sandals with a relaxed 1-inch block heel to your cart.

5. White Mountain Hemingway Flat Sandals

Spice up any look with these leopard-print calf hair slip-on sandals featuring a golden hardware buckle and a slight platform. Previously priced at $59, you can now cop these for $29.50.

6. Madden Girl Brando Footbed Sandals

Get the look of Birkenstock for less this summer with these white hologram mesh double-buckle sandals from Steve Madden’s sister brand.

7. G by Guess Lesha Flat Sandals

Coming in at just $19.99, snag these G by Guess olive suede thong sandals boasting the brand’s signature G hardware and a row of riveted links from the toe to vamp.

8. Betsey Johnson Venus Slide Flat Sandals

These rainbow fringe slides by Betsey Johnson are a steal at just $29.50 and they’re destined to dominate any ensemble.

Want more?

10 Shoes From Macy’s Big Sale — Up to 70 Percent Off Starting at $17