Kristin Cavallari Shows Off Her Legs in Plaid Minidress and Classic Black Heels

Kristin Cavallari was in New York today for “The Wendy Williams Show,” and the star looked flawless for her TV appearance.

The Kristin Cavallari x Chinese Laundry collaborator hit the Big Apple in a plaid minidress that she layered underneath a matching blazer of the same fabric. The heat may be unbearable outside, but there’s no doubt they were blasting the air in the studio, so Cavallari had the right idea.

Kristin Cavallari spotted leaving 'The Wendy Williams Show' in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When it came down to her shoes, she slipped on simple black sandals that went with her look without overpowering it. She even had a black pedicure that complemented her heels.

Kristin Cavallari seen in a pair of black sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

If you’re looking for an extra-comfy alternative, Chinese Laundry has a shoe from its main collection that features a platform silhouette and a sturdy block heel that provides extra support for customers.

These sandals have a 3.5-inch heel — which isn’t too short or high. Consider them for that next night out, especially since the shoe comes in several colors including rose pink and red. They’re also priced at $69.95, making them a closet staple steal. Go ahead and scroll through for a closer look.

