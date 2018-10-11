Kim Kardashian Sizzles in $45 Fetish Sandals With 7-Inch Heels at Tiffany & Co.’s Party

Kim Kardashian made a head-turning appearance at Tiffany’s Blue Book Collection launch party in New York City Tuesday night, surprisingly, not wearing Yeezy.

Instead, the reality star and mom-of-three stepped out in Pleaser’s Adore 701 stiletto sandals featuring a sky-high platform. The transparent slip-on style from the fetish brand beloved by Lady Gaga retails for just $45 on Amazon.com.

Kim Kardashian spotted on the streets of New York after attending Tiffany’s Blue Book Collection launch. CREDIT: Mike Reed/Shutterstock

The 37-year-old teamed the bold backless sandals with a sultry semi-sheer white gown boasting a cut-out back design by Rick Owens. Kardashian rounded out her glamorous look with a selection of lavish bling from Tiffany & Co.

“Look at these jewels I get to borrow for the night — I have security with me and they [the jewels] leave me after the night,” she shared with fans via her Instagram Stories while en route to the event.

Kim Kardashian wearing clear Pleaser Adore 701 platform stiletto sandals with a sultry white dress. CREDIT: Shutterstock

This marks the first time the star has chosen to wear lavish jewelry in public since she was held at gunpoint and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry during Paris Fashion Week two years ago.

