Katie Holmes Beats the Heat With Chic Sandals and a Popsicle Party

Temperatures are getting high, but Katie Holmes is keeping things cool. On Friday, the actress strutted down the streets in New York looking casual-chic in an Ulla Johnson ruffled white sleeveless top and a high-waisted denim skirt by APC with a pair of camel-colored sandals by Vanessa Seward.

On the outing, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum met up with friends and they all enjoyed popsicles. But the frozen treat wasn’t the only thing that kept her from beating the heat.

Katie Holmes CREDIT: Splash

Detail of Katie Holmes' sandals. CREDIT: Splash

The footwear featured an airy, open design that gave room for her feet to breathe. The design incorporated thin braided straps across the toebed and delicate straps around the ankle and counter — set on a 3-inch heel. She added a pop of color and slight Americana touch to the look with a bold red Gucci clutch and a blue pedi.

There’s a way to get the luxe look for less by shopping an alternative style by Zara that’ll be a versatile closet staple throughout the summer. The fast-fashion retailer has a pair of rose gold sandals boasting a 3-inch heel and braided straps for $35.99.

Katie Holmes wearing an Ulla Johnson shirt with a denim skirt and Vanessa Seward sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Zara sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

