Kate Mara Is White-Hot in Tiny Minidress and Summer-Chic Sandals

Kate Mara made an incredibly chic appearance in New York today.

The actress had on a bedazzled bright white collared minidress — which she paired with minimal accessories, except for her standout footwear that perfectly complemented her look.

Kate Mara attends the celebration of Dawn dish soap's 40th anniversary for 'Dawn' 40th anniversary for wildlife rescue initiatives in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her open-toed shoes even allowed Mara to show off her stylish gray pedicure. For a similar look, Sam Edelman sells 4.5-inch heels that also have adjustable straps and a leg-lengthening stiletto heel.

Kate Mara slips on fresh white sandals for Dawn anniversary event in the Big Apple. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Wondering why the “House of Cards” star was all dressed up? She made it out this morning to celebrate the brand’s 40th anniversary for wildlife rescue initiatives — which up to now has saved more than 75,000 animals. Additionally, Mara is working with the company on its new “40 Years of Helping Wildlife” campaign that will be released to continue environmental progression.

While it’s refreshing to see Mara’s fresh summer style, fingers crossed she eventually shares photos of herself out there with the wildlife. Hopefully beyond the special event in the Big Apple, Dawn takes a team out there to get their hands dirty and involved with Mother Nature.

Want more?

Get an Inside Look at Kate Mara’s ‘Fantastic Four’ Shoe Style

Celebrity Shoes: Stars Like Kate Mara Embrace Sophia Webster’s Coco Flamingo Heels