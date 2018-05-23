Jenna Dewan Is Flawless in Skintight Blush Dress and Nude Sandals for ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

The Gen Z yellow trend may still be going strong, but Jenna Dewan has a completely different hue on her radar this season.

Today she stepped out in a skintight strapless blush dress for her TV appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and paired it with trendy nude Giuseppe Zanotti criss cross sandals. Considering it’s also wedding season, this fresh pastel look is solid inspiration for any formal celebrations to come.

Jenna Dewan arrives at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' in L.A. CREDIT: Splash News

The only time these 5-inch designer heels won’t work is during an outdoor wedding set up on the grass — sinking heels don’t make for cute Instagram photos. At this point, the style is mostly sold-out online, but there are some available for purchase on eBay, which works out as the e-commerce site has slightly lower prices from the original.

Recently, the actress wore another amazing strapless number to the Billboard Music Awards. She donned an edgy LBD that was complete with studded and fringe embellishments. Dewan topped off her ensemble with matching black studded ankle strapped sandals that added even more edge to her attire.

Next Tuesday is the premiere of “World of Dance” and as a hostess and mentor, there’s no doubt the star has more eye-catching looks in store throughout the season.

