Check Out the New FN!

Heidi Klum Flatters Her Feet With Furry Sandals and a Pedi That Pops on Lunch Date With Tim Gunn

By Isis Briones
Isis Briones

Isis Briones

More Stories By Isis

View All
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn go out to lunch in the Big Apple.
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn go out to lunch in the Big Apple.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn looked happier than ever during their lunch reunion Monday in New York.

The “Project Runway” mentors were all smiles as they met up at the Big Apple’s Bar Pitti. While Gunn looked dapper as usual in a chic tailored suit, Klum unexpectedly made a standard summer staple look extra-fashionable. She wore a green tropical printed maxidress with some flip-flops, but she took the footwear to a different level by opting for a stylish fuzzy black pair.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn meet up for lunch date at Bar Pitti in New York.
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn meet up for lunch date at Bar Pitti in New York.
CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The model’s shoes had bold furry straps and a thick rubber bottom. Her dark accessory choice also made her bright cherry red matching manicure and pedicure pop.

'Project Runway' duo Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn share a meal together in Manhattan.
'Project Runway' duo Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn share a meal together in Manhattan.
CREDIT: John Sheene/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Kenneth Cole makes a product that resembles Klum’s statement-making summer shoe, but the sandals only have one strap with furry lining throughout. Below, the faux fur has studded embellishments that add a sleek finish to the slides.

The best part is, they’re only $98.95, so feel free to get some for the summer and save a new pair for the fall. It’s a staple that works for multiple seasons — scroll through for a closer look.

Buy: Kenneth Cole Peggy Faux Fur Slides $98.95
Buy it

Want more? 

Heidi Klum Shows Her Love for Adidas By Rocking the Brand from Head-to-Toe While Out with the Kids

‘Project Runway’ Host Tim Gunn Calls Kanye West’s Yeezy Line a Hoax

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad