Heidi Klum Flatters Her Feet With Furry Sandals and a Pedi That Pops on Lunch Date With Tim Gunn

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn looked happier than ever during their lunch reunion Monday in New York.

The “Project Runway” mentors were all smiles as they met up at the Big Apple’s Bar Pitti. While Gunn looked dapper as usual in a chic tailored suit, Klum unexpectedly made a standard summer staple look extra-fashionable. She wore a green tropical printed maxidress with some flip-flops, but she took the footwear to a different level by opting for a stylish fuzzy black pair.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn meet up for lunch date at Bar Pitti in New York. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The model’s shoes had bold furry straps and a thick rubber bottom. Her dark accessory choice also made her bright cherry red matching manicure and pedicure pop.

'Project Runway' duo Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn share a meal together in Manhattan. CREDIT: John Sheene/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

Kenneth Cole makes a product that resembles Klum’s statement-making summer shoe, but the sandals only have one strap with furry lining throughout. Below, the faux fur has studded embellishments that add a sleek finish to the slides.

The best part is, they’re only $98.95, so feel free to get some for the summer and save a new pair for the fall. It’s a staple that works for multiple seasons — scroll through for a closer look.

Want more?

Heidi Klum Shows Her Love for Adidas By Rocking the Brand from Head-to-Toe While Out with the Kids

‘Project Runway’ Host Tim Gunn Calls Kanye West’s Yeezy Line a Hoax