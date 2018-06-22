Gwyneth Paltrow Is Radiant in White-Hot Jimmy Choo Heels and a Long Floral Dress

Gwyneth Paltrow knows how to command attention wherever she goes.

Such was the case when the actress made an appearance in London on Thursday for her Gwyneth Paltrow x Frederique Constant luxury watch launch party looking as beautiful as ever. It’s almost as if she brought the new summer season in with her as she donned a bright floral off-the-shoulder dress and a pair of white Jimmy Choo thin-strapped sandals.

Gwyneth Paltrow looks stunning in floral off-the-shoulder dress and white Jimmy Choo sandals at the Gwyneth Paltrow x Frederique Constant watch launch party in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Her fresh footwear immediately balanced out Paltrow’s look. For anyone attending a garden wedding in the weeks to come, make note of the way the actress styled her outfit — even her makeup and hair were just right.

Gwyneth Paltrow wore white Jimmy Choo Minny sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Sadly, the heels Paltrow had on are hard to find as many are sold out online, but not to worry because there are so many other options available from the designer brand. The neutral Misty sandal is a great alternative. Though the heel is higher, it’s designed with a quality platform that still makes them easy to walk around. They were also created with a soft suede material that can’t be beat.

