Evangeline Lilly Turns Heads With Dangerously High-Slit and Matching Heels at ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Premiere

The “Ant Man and the Wasp” cast gathered together last night in L.A. for the premiere of the sequel of their new superhero flick, but Evangeline Lilly was the star who stole the show.

She stepped onto the red carpet in an illuminating all-metallic look that included a bold high-slit gown that made her legs go on for days. It was reminiscent of the dramatic gowns a number of celebrities have worn in the past at France’s Cannes Film Festival, and to say the silhouette is flattering would be a huge understatement. Come on, there’s a reason why A-listers can’t get enough of it.

Evangeline Lilly CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

To complete her elegant outfit, Lilly went with metallic sandals that complemented her dress. Her shoes made her stand out even further as they were designed with an eye-catching glitter heel.

Evangeline Lilly's shiny glitter metallic sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Steve Madden makes a similar pair, but with a block heel instead for added stability and comfort. In short, it would be easier to last all night in the 4-inch heels below for those who find it harder to walk in stilettos. There’s also an adjustable ankle strap that makes for a better overall fit, and the shoes are priced at around $90.

Evangeline Lilly attends the 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' premiere in Hollywood wearing an all-metallic look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Click through for all the details and snag the Lilly-inspired footwear ASAP.

Want more?

11 On-Trend Metallic Shoes You Definitely Need This Summer

Queen Elizabeth II Steps Out in Silver Metallic Pumps for Garter Day