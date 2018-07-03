Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles in a Very Edgy Metallic Top — But Keeps Things Simple With Slinky Sandals

Emily Ratajkowski stole the show today at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

The supermodel arrived at the Vogue Paris Foundation Gala in an elegant pantsuit — which she took to the next level by going braless with a shiny chain metallic top. It was a bold move that paid off as it added a layer of excitement to her otherwise standard black look.

Emily Ratajkowski attended the 'Vogue Paris' Foundation Gala during the City of Light's Haute Couture Fashion Week. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

However, she didn’t go overboard with the fashion risks and kept her footwear choice on the simpler side as Ratajkowski had on classic matching sandals by Jimmy Choo. The rest of her accessories were also subtle and she even opted out of color for her nails.

Emily Ratajkowski slipped on thin strapped black sandals in Paris. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

There’s a Steve Madden look-alike that’s now on sale for only $49.90 — thanks to the Fourth of July holiday. The heels have a similar sleek design to Ratajkowski’s and feature a 4-inch heel with an on-trend slim ankle strap.

Shows in Paris are scheduled through Thursday, so fingers crossed Ratajkowski has more one-of-a-kind fashion inspiration for the world to come. Scroll through her Instagram as she’s been sharing countless summer looks that will come in handy for those upcoming beach trips.

