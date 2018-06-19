Elizabeth Hurley Turns Heads in Skintight Rose Gold Dress and Matching Sandals With a Pedi That Pops

Summer is here and Elizabeth Hurley is shining bright with her recent look for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children yesterday in London.

In honor of the special evening benefitting the organization, the actress donned the most mesmerizing rose gold knee-length dress. For her shoes, Hurley continued with the lustrous theme and slipped on complementing ankle-strapped sandals.

Elizabeth Hurley made it out to the NSPCC event in a glamorous rose gold number at the River Cafe in London. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Though Hurley’s pair was subtle with thin straps, the budget-friendly under $100 pair from Nine West below is equally as good. The resembling option has a chunky heel that make them easy to walk in and wearable to outdoor garden weddings this season. Additionally, there’s light padding at the foot of the shoe for extra support and comfort.

Detail of Elizabeth Hurley's sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Forget about those trendy millennial colors and consider bringing back this classic hue like Hurley. Rose gold is an elegant choice for any affair and allows anyone to easily stand out without being over the top. For added flair, consider getting a cherry red pedicure like the star to also liven up the color and make it brighter. Before making the final decisions on those upcoming wedding guest looks, turn to Hurley and explore this forgotten shade ASAP.

