Dakota Johnson Flaunts Sensual Lingerie Top With Gigantic Wedge Platform Sandals

Dakota Johnson just won summer with her look today in New York.

The actress had on an off-white lingerie top with a pair of blue jeans and black wedge sandals that literally took things to another level. Her outfit was on show as she was seen walking out of her apartment with her security guard right by her side.

Dakota Johnson leaves her hotel in New York wearing a stylish lingerie top, tight jeans and black monster wedge platform sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

Look below and notice that Johnson’s nails weren’t painted, allowing all the focus to be on the shoes’ intricate design alone.

Splendid sells footwear that resembles her shoes online for the low price of $103.60 at 30 percent off. The following silhouette also has an elaborate strappy design with elegant black suede fabric.

Dakota Johnson rocks black wedge platform sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

When it comes down to the platform for the affordable kicks, the bottom of the shoe is made of a sky-high cork material that’s actually more stable than the standard stiletto heel. Additionally, the wedges have a leather lining with a cushioned footbed providing extra support.

Jeans aren’t the only attire that goes with the platforms; it’s a versatile style that works with just about everything in the closet. Click through, give it a try and see how much of an impact it makes within this season’s wardrobe.

Want more?

Dakota Johnson Rocks Sheer Top, Lacy Bra With Gucci Sneaks for Dinner With Sister Stella Banderas

’50 Shades of Grey’ Premieres in Berlin; Dakota Johnson Wears Dior