6 Full-Coverage Sandals to Stay Protected From the Sun

The unofficial start of summer begins this weekend and that means enjoying some fun in the sun from a day at the ballpark to an afternoon at the shore.

But, before heading outdoors it’s essential to protect yourself from the sun’s harmful rays — head to toe. According to The Skin Cancer Foundation, about 90 percent of non-melanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun. Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type with an estimated 4.3 million cases of BCC diagnosed in the U.S. annually.

While many of us are conscientious about applying sunscreen and wearing hats and shirts for added protection, feet are often left bare in a pair of strappy sandals. However, we have also seen the effects of a day wearing flip-flops only to discover the V-shaped outline they’ve left on our sunburned feet.

Now, don’t think sandals are out of the question this time of year. But, the style you buy is worth some extra consideration. Look for designs that offer maximum foot coverage rather than strappy designs that bare lots of skin.

Wearing sandals with enhanced foot coverage is just part of protecting yourself from sun damage. It’s still essential to keep exposed areas well covered with sunscreen, even in between toes.

But before heading outdoors, it’s advisable to check with your doctor for the best approach to staying safe in the sun.

Here, FN offers sun-friendly sandals that will help keep you fashionably protected.

1. Marc Fisher LTD Raidan

This multi-strap criss-cross design features oversized studs for a modern hardware touch.

2. Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Slope Flat Sandal

The designer offers full foot coverage in a metallic slide with multi-buckle details.

3. Nine West Lumsi

A ‘40s-inspired ankle sandal in colorful floral print fabric even has you covered at the heel.

4. Free People Denim Catalina

A jeans-friendly fabric style with ankle strap offers fashionable protection from the rays.

5. Keen Whisper

This water-friendly style features an EVA footbed that molds to your foot’s shape, while the toe bumper provides enhanced protection.

6. Naot Verbena

A gladiator-inspired style is set on a stacked platform wedge, then buckles around the ankle for enhanced support and fit.

Want more?

This Harvard Doctor Explains Why Wearing Heels Causes More Damage Than You Thought and How to Find the Right Shoes

Johns Hopkins Doctors Will Provide Fitness Advice to Users on Under Armour’s Apps

See the Comfort Shoes Oprah’s Wearing on the Cover of Her May Magazine