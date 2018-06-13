Chanel Iman Shows Off Baby Bump With Leggy Red-Hot Dress and White Heels at Fragrance Awards

All eyes were on Chanel Iman last night at the Fragrance Foundation Awards in New York.

The model donned a long high-slit red gown — which had an opening that nearly went all the way up to her waist. Her look couldn’t be more flattering and also showed off the pregnant model’s growing baby bump in the most dazzling way.

Chanel Iman attends the Fragrance Foundation Awards in dazzling red look. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

To add an extra eye-catching detail to her attire, the model opted for bold white open-toed sandals that appeared brighter against her deep red pedicure. This is inspiration for any mom-to-be that has a black-tie wedding to get to this summer.

Below is an affordable alternative to the star’s shoes priced at only $109.95, and the best part is, they don’t just come in white. The Sam Edelman closet essential can be purchased in multiple hues from the trendy Gen Z yellow to a shiny metallic.

Other celebrity favorites including Nina Dobrev, Rita Ora, and more joined the 27-year-old model at the Big Apple event. It was a star-studded bash and with only several months left in her pregnancy, it will be interesting to see which A-list festivities Iman will bring her baby to down the line.

Want more?

Chanel Iman Just Got Engaged to Sterling Shepard in Vans Old Skool Sneakers

Chanel Iman’s First Coachella Ended in Blisters — And Recalls Why Marc Jacobs Glued Her Feet Into Shoes