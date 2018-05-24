Check Out the New FN!

Bloomingdale’s Offers Up to 50 Percent Off on Memorial Day Weekend Sales — Get Luxury Brands on the Cheap

By Allie Fasanella
Edina 85 Metallic Denim High Heel Sandals
Jimmy Choo Edina metallic denim high heeled sandals available for 40 perent off at Bloomingdale's.
CREDIT: Bloomingdale's

Memorial Day is right around the corner (May 28) and some of the world’s biggest retailers and top brands are giving major opportunities for savings this weekend in honor of our troops.

Bloomingdale’s is offering up to 50 percent off on select items for men, women and children as well as an extra 40 to 50 percent off clearance proucts.

The department store chain is selling certain sandal styles from top shoe designers like Jimmy Choo and Stuart Weitzman at a fraction of their original price. Below, a brown suede-covered sandal courtesy of Stuart Weitzman is marked down to less than $300 from $425.

The style is simple-yet-chic, featuring a chunky high heel and a buckled ankle strap; and it can be worn with just about anything this season from boyfriend jeans to a flowing sundress to a denim mini a la Rihanna.

 

 

 

 

 

Stuart Weitzman Women's Partisan Suede High Heel Sandals

Buy: Stuart Weitzman Partisan Sandals $295
Buy it

Additionally, Jimmy Choo’s white leather platform espadrille wedges boasting gold stud detailing along the straps are on sale for just $390 from $650. A tan variation of the Danica is also available for $417. Add both sandals to your cart and take them on a trip to Italy or any summer getaway.

 

 

Jimmy Choo Women's Danica 80 Leather Platform Espadrille Wedge Sandals

Buy: Jimmy Choo Danica Platforms $295
Buy it

Bloomingdale’s Memorial Day sale is valid online and in-store May 24 to 28.

