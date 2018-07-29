Upgrade Your Birkenstocks With a Pair of Affordable Replacement Insoles

Iconic wellness footwear brand Birkenstock has come a long way from its start in Germany in 1774. No longer the brand of choice among a granola crunching crowd, today Birkenstocks are a must-have among fashionistas around the world. The attraction? The comfort delivery through it signature footbed.

The brand’s signature footbed is designed to allow toes to move more naturally, promoting enhanced balance and foot alignment, while encouraging natural gripping motion of the feet. The pronounced arches promote even weight distribution and proper posture, while the deep heel cup keeps natural cushioning under the heel bone.

While Birkenstock sandals are built around a footbed and can’t be removed, the brand now offers a range of closed-toe styles with removable that can be replaced with a fresh pair.

Before considering a replacement, check the Birkenstock style you have to determine which over-the-counter version is best suited to your shoe.

For those considering replacing the insole of other shoe brands with a Birkenstock, make sure those styles have toe boxes wide enough to accommodate its unique shape.

Below, are a range of replacment footbeds from Birkenstock, all under $70.

Blue Footbed Arch Support – Casual

Birkenstock’s popular arch support is designed for flat casual shoes and provides firm support and enhanced stability.

Birko Natural Arch Support

Best worn with casual or walking shoes it is designed for those with low to average arches. It’s made of soft foam for added cushion, and features a soft leather lining that wicks away moisture.

Birko Sport Arch Support – Sport

This cushioned footbed is made specifically for sport shoes with a two-part arch support system. The blue foam insole retains its memory, while providing long-term comfort. The cork heel cup is designed to properly align the foot and helps keep the padding under the heel bone for cushioning upon impact.

Air Cushion Insole BirkoTex

A full-length insoles supports and cushions the foot heel to toe, while soft cushioning under the big toe relieves strain on bunion areas. It’s also lined with BirkoTex, a breathable, synthetic material that helps absorb moisture.

Birko Balance

This ¾-length insole is designed for casual and work shoes, offering maximum stability.

Want more?

Birkenstock Is Voted Most Animal-Friendly Shoe Company by PETA’s Youth Group

Sienna Miller Wears Birkenstocks, Matches Daughter in Leopard-Print Leggings

Birkenstock’s Spring ’19 Runway Included an Italian Picnic at a 16th Century Florentine Garden