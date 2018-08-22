Sign up for our newsletter today!

7 Stylish Women’s Slides You Can Still Wear This Fall

By Samantha Peters
Samantha Peters

Samantha Peters

More Stories By

View All
fur slides for fall
CREDIT: Julien Boudet/BFA/Shutterstock

Slides may be a warm-weather staple, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on the beloved pedicure-baring shoes come fall. From fur-embellished looks to leopard print styles, we’ve rounded up some autumnal-inspired options to help keep you cozy and stylish all season long.

Below, shop slides from Sam Edelman, Fendi J.Crew and more.

Sam Edelman Griselda Faux Fur Slide Sandal

An elevated take on your favorite pair of house slippers, these double strap slides will add a flirty twist to any outfit.

Sam Edelman Griselda Faux Fur Slide Sandal
Sam Edelman Griselda faux fur slide sandal.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

Buy: Sam Edelman Griselda Faux Fur Slide $84.95
Buy it

Charles David Drea Transparent Strap Slide Sandal

Clear straps and a square-toe design make this look super on-trend for the season.

Charles David Drea Transparent Strap Slide Sandal
Charles David Drea transparent strap slide sandal.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

 

Buy: Charles David Drea Slide $118.90
Buy it

Barneys Feather-Embellished Satin Slide Sandals

Much like fur, feathers add eye-catching detail to your look. This feathered option in bright red will especially help you turn heads.

Feather-Embellished Satin Slide Sandals
Barneys Feather-embellished satin slide sandals.
CREDIT: Barneys
Buy: Barneys Feather-Embellished Slide $295
Buy it

Fendi Monogram Pool Slides

On chiller days, layer these monogrammed slides with white socks for the ultimate cool-girl look.

Fendi Monogram Pool Slides 
Fendi Monogram pool slides.
CREDIT: Farfetch
Buy: Fendi Monogram Pool Slides $690
Buy it

Nic + Zoe Sandy Fringe Slide Sandal

Dark and metallic hues offer a fall-forward take on summer’s hottest slide style — the fringe sandal.

Nic + Zoe Sandy Fringe Slide Sandal
Nic + Zoe Sandy Fringe Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Nordstrom

 

Buy: Nic + Zoe Sandy Fringe Slide $73
Buy it

J.Crew Cora Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal

Take a walk on the wild side with these leopard print mules, another finish set to be huge this fall.

J.Crew Cora Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal
J.Crew Cora Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal
CREDIT: Nordstrom
Buy: J.Crew Cora Calf Hair Slide $24.98
Buy it

A New Day Frannie Crossband Faux Fur Slide Sandals

These sumptuous jewel-toned slides could easily pass for designer (but will only cost you $23).

A New Day Frannie Crossband Faux Fur Slide Sandals
A New Day Frannie Crossband Faux Fur Slide Sandals
CREDIT: Target
Buy: A New Day Frannie Faux Fur Slide $22.99
Buy it

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad