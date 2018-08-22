7 Stylish Women’s Slides You Can Still Wear This Fall

Slides may be a warm-weather staple, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up on the beloved pedicure-baring shoes come fall. From fur-embellished looks to leopard print styles, we’ve rounded up some autumnal-inspired options to help keep you cozy and stylish all season long.

Below, shop slides from Sam Edelman, Fendi J.Crew and more.

Sam Edelman Griselda Faux Fur Slide Sandal

An elevated take on your favorite pair of house slippers, these double strap slides will add a flirty twist to any outfit.

Sam Edelman Griselda faux fur slide sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Charles David Drea Transparent Strap Slide Sandal

Clear straps and a square-toe design make this look super on-trend for the season.

Charles David Drea transparent strap slide sandal. CREDIT: Nordstrom

Barneys Feather-Embellished Satin Slide Sandals

Much like fur, feathers add eye-catching detail to your look. This feathered option in bright red will especially help you turn heads.

Barneys Feather-embellished satin slide sandals. CREDIT: Barneys

Fendi Monogram Pool Slides

On chiller days, layer these monogrammed slides with white socks for the ultimate cool-girl look.

Fendi Monogram pool slides. CREDIT: Farfetch

Nic + Zoe Sandy Fringe Slide Sandal

Dark and metallic hues offer a fall-forward take on summer’s hottest slide style — the fringe sandal.

Nic + Zoe Sandy Fringe Slide Sandals CREDIT: Nordstrom

J.Crew Cora Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal

Take a walk on the wild side with these leopard print mules, another finish set to be huge this fall.

J.Crew Cora Genuine Calf Hair Slide Sandal CREDIT: Nordstrom

A New Day Frannie Crossband Faux Fur Slide Sandals

These sumptuous jewel-toned slides could easily pass for designer (but will only cost you $23).