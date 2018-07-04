6 Wedge Sandals to Shop That Are Perfect a Summer Picnic

The summer season is filled with backyard barbecues and outdoor events. However, if you’re a heels lover, grass lawns may not be your best ally when it comes to your style. So it’s best to skip the stilettos for these occasions and opt for more functional footwear — the wedge.

Wedges are a perfect alternative to a high-heeled sandal. The footwear provides more stability and can still be chic, especially for outdoor activities.

Here are six must-have wedges you can buy now.

1. Marc Fisher LTD Renni Espadrille Platform Wedge Sandal

Marc Fisher LTD’s Renni sandal offers a chunky espadrille wedge with a blue suede slingback strap.





2. Steve Madden Verdes Slingback Wedge

The Steve Madden Verdes screams Americana. Featuring red, white and blue woven straps, these slingback wedges are perfect for the Fourth of July.





3. Christian Louboutin Cataclou Espadrille Wedge Sandal

Christian Louboutin’s Cataclou wedge provide an excellent balance between luxury and practicality. With an adjustable ankle-strap and a 4-inch lift, the sandals are detailed with a touch of espadrille roping and gold studs to make a statement.





4. Schutz Gianne Platform Wedge Sandal

With a floral leather pattern and knotted detailing, Schutz’ Gianne wedge is an ideal accessory for any daytime ensemble.





5. Seychelles Dazzling Wedge Sandal

If you’re looking for a more sleek design, forget an espadrille and choose a stacked wedge. Seychelle’s peep-toe sandal in peach suede is a great summery option.





6. Vince Camuto Raner Sandal

Just looking for a little height? Vince Camuto’s Raner sandal is elevated by a low stacked wedge and is detailed with a braided taupe suede upper, making it an everyday go-to shoe style.

