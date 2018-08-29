5 Clever Products for Storing Your Summer Sandals — Starting at $7

Summer is coming to an end, which means it’s nearly time to put away your pedicure-baring footwear in favor of options that are covered up. To help you make way for all the boots set to dominate your wardrobe this fall and winter, we’ve rounded up some handy storage ideas that’ll keep your sandals tidy and pristine until next the next warm-weather season.

Unjumbly Over the Door Shoe Organizer

Make the most of your closet space with this over-the-door organizer, featuring reversible metal hooks that can be turned upside to fit any door width size. Each pocket is also made of a sturdy canvas-like material, perfect for holding even your clunkiest sandals.

Unjumbly over the door shoe organizer. CREDIT: Amazon

Boottique Over the Door Sandal Hanger

Another great way to add storage areas to your closet is to make use of vertical space, like with this vertical hanging shoe organizer. Sleek metal hooks and a sturdy velvet ribbon make this option especially durable — not to mention pretty stylish, too.

Boottique over the door sandal hanger.

IRIS 28 Quart Clear Storage Bins, 2 Pack

If you’re looking to get your sandals completely out of your closet come fall, try storing them in clear bins that fit under the bed. Not only are they ideal for maximizing space with flip flops and slides, but the translucent finish makes it easy to find specific styles when you have to pull them out later. We recommend this quart-sized option, which comes as a two-pack and retails for just $20.

IRIS 28 quart clear storage bin. CREDIT: Amazon

Whitmor Bedskirt Storage Organizer

Double up on under-the-bed storage with this ingenious option that hides just above your bedskirt. Bonus: You can even use it to store other items like magazines and toys for easy yet inconspicuous access.

Whitmor Bedskirt storage organizer. CREDIT: Amazon

Heeled Shoe Boxes

As far as bin storage goes, you’ll want to separate heeled sandals and wedges from the pack to prevent them from getting crushed. These stackable boxes, which can easily be stored on higher closet shelves, come in a variety of different heights to preserve all your lofty styles. Plus, they even feature ventilation holes, so your heels won’t stay smelly while they’re in hibernation.

Heeled shoe boxes. CREDIT: The Container Store

