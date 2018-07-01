Check Out the New FN!

6 Must-Have Flip Flops You Need This Summer

By Nikara Johns
Havaianas Charlotte Olympia flip flops
Havaianas x Charlotte Olympia flip flops.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Summer is officially here, which means it’s time to refresh your sandal game. Whether you’re hitting the beach, a backyard barbecue or day on the boat, having a comfortable pair of flip flops is a must for this time of year.

Here are six must-have options for any summertime occasion.

1. Soludos Capri Pompom Flip Flop 

If you’re looking for a more playful flip flop, pair the Soludos pompom style with a pair of jean shorts to dress up the look.

Buy: Soludos Capri Flip Flip $88.95
Buy it

2. Tkees Glitters Flip Flop

The made-in-Brazil brand Tkees offers a simple flip flop, which are perfect to throw in a carry-on while traveling or for a day at the pool. Plus, the Glitters style offers shimmering straps, while the full-length padded footbed provides comfort.


Buy: Tkees Flip Flop $57.95
Buy it

3. Rainbow Wide Strap Thong

Keep it casual with Rainbow’s California classic leather flip flops. The shoes feature a wide strap and a single layer arch support and are meant to last for many summer seasons.

rainbow flip flops

Buy: Rainbow Thong Sandal $53.95
Buy it

4. Tory Burch Sienna Strappy Thong Sandal

Tory Burch’s Sienna sandal is a colorful upgrade to any summer attire. Detailed with slim leather bands in a range of colors, these flip flops are perfect for a tropical getaway.

tory burch flip flops

Buy: Tory Burch Sienna Flip Flop $158
Buy it

5. Havaianas x Charlotte Olympia You Sandal

If you’re looking for casual pair of flip flops but still want the luxury designer touch, Havaianas’ collaboration with Charlotte Olympia is a must-have. The shoes are easy-going, yet feature Charlotte Olympia’s signature touches such as her iconic spiderweb and kitty cat face.

havaiana charlotte olympia flip flops

Buy: Havaianas x Charlotte Olympia $70
Buy it

6. Sanuk Yoga Salty Flip Flop

Sanuk’s yoga-mat cushioned flip flops are your go-to summer shoes for pure comfort. Detailed with straps made from stretchy bikini material, this style is meant to put your feet at ease.

sanuk flip flops

Buy: Sanuk Yoga Salty Flip Flop $35.95
Buy it

