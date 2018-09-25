Ashley Graham’s Curve-Hugging Party Dress Is Made to Show Off Legs & Heels

For a collection that focuses on body confidence, there’s no better ambassador than Ashley Graham.

The supermodel helped launch PrettyLittleThing’s latest collection on Monday in Los Angeles with her celebrity friends and other plus size models.

Ashley Graham wears a dress by PrettyLittleThing with black sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Graham arrived in a curve-hugging snakeskin-print maxi dress that had slinky straps and a thigh-high slit that showed a generous portion of leg, which gave way to a flattering look at her shoes.

The “America’s Next Top Model” judge had on black sandals designed with crisscross straps around the midfoot, and straps around the ankle and toebed.

Ashley Graham wears a dress by PrettyLittleThing with black sandals. CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

She was joined by Vanessa Hudgens, who kept things simple in a black PLT T-shirt with matching jeans and boots. The brand’s founder, Umar Kamani, was also among the guests. Kamani’s father is Mahmud Kamani, the director of e-retail giant Boohoo.com.

R&B stars Brian McKnight and Miguel entertained guests with their hits.

Vanessa Hudgens CREDIT: Shutterstock

Graham stars in the direct-to-consumer brand’s new campaign that focuses on “empowering the females who aren’t afraid to own the skin they’re in,” according to the British fast-fashion label.

The collection includes apparel inclusive of diverse body types, ranging from sizes 6-28. Also included in the line are sexy sandal styles that incorporate delicate straps, PVC, studs, buckles and animal prints.

Ashley Graham for PrettyLittleThing. CREDIT: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Graham models the same dress from the launch party, which retails for $35, with a pair of black patent sandals in one of the campaign shots.

The versatile footwear is designed with a faux leather upper on a 4.5-inch heel, and it’s available for $42 on Prettylittlething.us. Other styles in the collection begin at $30.

U.K.-based PrettyLittleThing celebrated its U.S. launch in 2016. Olivia Culpo and Karl Kani are among its collaborators.

Black patent sandals by PrettyLittleThing. CREDIT: Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

