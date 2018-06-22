Ariel Winter Flashes Abs in White Crop Top and Studded Gladiators on Date With Boyfriend

Now is the perfect time to break out those short shorts and crop tops.

It appears “Modern Family” actress Ariel Winter already got a head start yesterday during her day out with her boyfriend, Levi Meaden. The star donned the ultimate warm-weather look as she wore a cool white cut-off top that spotlighted her figure along with breezy ivory and white striped loose flared bottoms.

Levi Meaden and Ariel Winter soaking up the sun together in warm weather friendly looks while out in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

To continue avoiding the heat, Winter slipped on some black open-toed sandals — which also highlighted her classic black pedicure. Get ready for all the celebrities to start rocking the most interesting pairs this season — there’s no doubt that this is only the beginning.

Ariel Winter seen during her day out with her boyfriend Levi Meaden. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

What makes the 20-year-old’s shoes so unique and eye-catching are the flats’ cutouts and studded embellishments throughout the footwear. Beyond being aesthetically pleasing, the open spaces of her sandals are also beneficial during high temperatures as it doesn’t suffocate her feet.

Ariel Winter's black pedicure and matching studded sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

There’s a similar option available online now for $109.95 that’s created by the well-known shoe brand Sam Edelman. Similar silver studs are still front and center on the shoe, and as an added bonus, it features a 1-inch heel instead of being completely flat. Get all the details below.

