Alessandra Ambrosio Flashes Abs in Red-Hot Crop Top With 5-Inch Heels at Berlin Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out last night for Berlin Fashion Week looking fierce.
The supermodel was a walking fire emoji during the Lascana runway show as she had on a shimmery matching pant set. She wore a spaghetti strap bra with shiny joggers that completely complemented her top.
For her shoes, the star didn’t hold back on the cherry-red hue and went with 5-inch Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. The designer Italian shoes have an eye-catching sculpted heel that resembles the shape of a lightning bolt.
Luckily, in time for Fourth of July weekend, Ambrosio’s footwear is also on sale for $627 — which is a significant price drop from its original $895 price tag. For anyone attending a formal event in honor of the holiday this week, consider stepping up your patriotism and investing in a pair.
