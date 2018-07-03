Alessandra Ambrosio Flashes Abs in Red-Hot Crop Top With 5-Inch Heels at Berlin Fashion Week

Alessandra Ambrosio stepped out last night for Berlin Fashion Week looking fierce.

The supermodel was a walking fire emoji during the Lascana runway show as she had on a shimmery matching pant set. She wore a spaghetti strap bra with shiny joggers that completely complemented her top.

Alessandra Ambrosio made an appearance at the Lascana show during Mercedes-Benz Berlin 2018 Fashion Week. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For her shoes, the star didn’t hold back on the cherry-red hue and went with 5-inch Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. The designer Italian shoes have an eye-catching sculpted heel that resembles the shape of a lightning bolt.

Alessandra Ambrosio wearing Giuseppe Zanotti G-Heel sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Luckily, in time for Fourth of July weekend, Ambrosio’s footwear is also on sale for $627 — which is a significant price drop from its original $895 price tag. For anyone attending a formal event in honor of the holiday this week, consider stepping up your patriotism and investing in a pair.

The mother of two has been showing a ton of support for her home country of Brazil on Instagram because of the team’s advancement within the FIFA World Cup.

If Team Brazil wins, it will be interesting to see what look Ambrosio puts on for the glorious moment. The good thing is, Giuseppe Zanotti has several styles that can work with her native country’s flag or perhaps a Brazilian designer can help her out — only time will tell.

