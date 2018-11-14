How to Buy the Affordable Flip-Flops All the Victoria’s Secret Models Wore Backstage

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last Thursday saw sky-high heels and whimsical getups go down the runway (it airs at 10 p.m. EDT Dec. 2 on ABC). But behind the scenes, the models’ looks were a little more low-key.

Everyone, from Kendall Jenner to Elsa Hosk, was seen in bedazzled Victoria’s Secret robes with sleek black Havaianas flip-flops — a style that you can also purchase for yourself (and without breaking the bank).

The Havaianas Slim Velvet flip-flops retail for $32 and come in three versatile color options: black (the same shade as the models’), navy blue or beet red to complete a range of outfit options. They’re also available in sizes 6 to 12.

Kendall Jenner toting a black purse backstage at the VS Fashion Show in Havaianas flip-flops. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Kendall Jenner’s Havaianas flip-flops backstage at the VS Fashion Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Victoria’s Secret models wore this affordable Havaianas Slim Velvet Flip Flop backstage at the VS Fashion Show. CREDIT: Courtesy of Havaianas

The shoe features velvet flocked straps with the brand’s logo and a comfortable textured sole — perfect for completing beach-day outfits or, you know, prepping for a nationally televised fashion show. Needless to say, these belong in our closet ASAP.

Elsa Hosk posing for photos with her fantasy bra in her robe and Havaianas flip-flops.

A closer view of Elsa Hosk’s Havaianas flip-flops backstage at the VS Fashion Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Winnie Harlow strikes a pose backstage in her matching robe and Havaianas flip-flops. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s Havaianas flip-flops backstage at the VS Fashion Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

