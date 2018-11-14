How to Buy the Affordable Flip-Flops All the Victoria’s Secret Models Wore Backstage

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last Thursday saw sky-high heels and whimsical getups go down the runway (it airs at 10 p.m. EDT Dec. 2 on ABC). But behind the scenes, the models’ looks were a little more low-key.
Everyone, from Kendall Jenner to Elsa Hosk, was seen in bedazzled Victoria’s Secret robes with sleek black Havaianas flip-flops — a style that you can also purchase for yourself (and without breaking the bank).
The Havaianas Slim Velvet flip-flops retail for $32 and come in three versatile color options: black (the same shade as the models’), navy blue or beet red to complete a range of outfit options. They’re also available in sizes 6 to 12.
The shoe features velvet flocked straps with the brand’s logo and a comfortable textured sole — perfect for completing beach-day outfits or, you know, prepping for a nationally televised fashion show. Needless to say, these belong in our closet ASAP.
Elsa Hosk posing for photos with her fantasy bra in her robe and Havaianas flip-flops.
All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.
Click through to see more backstage photos from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
