How to Buy the Affordable Flip-Flops All the Victoria’s Secret Models Wore Backstage

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
Backstage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show
The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last Thursday saw sky-high heels and whimsical getups go down the runway (it airs at 10 p.m. EDT Dec. 2 on ABC). But behind the scenes, the models’ looks were a little more low-key.

Everyone, from Kendall Jenner to Elsa Hosk, was seen in bedazzled Victoria’s Secret robes with sleek black Havaianas flip-flops — a style that you can also purchase for yourself (and without breaking the bank).

The Havaianas Slim Velvet flip-flops retail for $32 and come in three versatile color options: black (the same shade as the models’), navy blue or beet red to complete a range of outfit options. They’re also available in sizes 6 to 12.

Kendall Jenner toting a black purse backstage at the VS Fashion Show in Havaianas flip-flops.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A close-up of Kendall Jenner’s Havaianas flip-flops backstage at the VS Fashion Show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

 

Victoria’s Secret models wore this affordable Havaianas Slim Velvet Flip Flop backstage at the VS Fashion Show.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Havaianas

The shoe features velvet flocked straps with the brand’s logo and a comfortable textured sole — perfect for completing beach-day outfits or, you know, prepping for a nationally televised fashion show. Needless to say, these belong in our closet ASAP.

Elsa Hosk posing for photos with her fantasy bra in her robe and Havaianas flip-flops.

A closer view of Elsa Hosk’s Havaianas flip-flops backstage at the VS Fashion Show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
Winnie Harlow strikes a pose backstage in her matching robe and Havaianas flip-flops.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
A closer look at Winnie Harlow’s Havaianas flip-flops backstage at the VS Fashion Show.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Click through to see more backstage photos from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

