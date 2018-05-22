Roger Vivier’s New Coffee Table Book Is a Feast for the Eyes

Fashion fans can have a new conversation starter in their homes with Roger Vivier’s new coffee table book, which launched today. In it, the french luxury brand examines fashion in the digital age.

Titled “#LoveVivier,” the book features a conversation between Leandra Medine Cohen and Ines de la Fressange on social media, an essay by Christene Barberich on the evolution of fashion in the digital world, along with a series of imagery starring 18 international influencers, including Chriselle Lim, Charlotte Groeneveld, Tamu McPherson and Tina Leung.

Christene Barberich pictured for Roger Vivier's coffee table book. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

FN caught up with the french model and Vivier ambassador, Fressange, for her take on the most Instagrammable Roger Vivier shoe. And for her followers, it’s all about elegance.

Ines de la Fressange featured in "#LoveVivier." CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

She said, “It really depends on your followers. Personally, I have noticed that they prefer the most elegant items [such as] black boots or satin pumps, rather than crazy trendy shoes. But I usually can post any pair and there are many likes.”

As for Fressange, who has 251,000 followers on Instagram herself, go-to accounts include Cohen, “because she is witty and gifted,” as well as a list of more creative players, including Vivier’s new creative director Gherardo Felloni, French artist Serena Carone and Elie Top, “because he was the last assistant of Yves Saint Laurent. He is fun, handsome, gifted. He will be a star,” she said.

Leandra Medine Cohen in "#LoveVivier." CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

While Fressange was known as a popular model in the ’80s, she said things could have been quite different for her career if social media was in play. “I would have been more self-conscious and maybe less silly on the runway,” she said. “But fashion and success is a lot about proper timing and you never know what would have happened, that’s why I am never turned to the past.”

“#LoveVivier” is available to purchase wherever fine books are sold for $100.