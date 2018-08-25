4 Men’s Shoes With Velcrolike Straps to Shop For

Whether you have dexterity problems or are just feeling lazy, help is on the way from today’s shoe manufacturers. Increasingly, footwear brands are forgoing traditional laces in favor of hook-and-loop straps that make putting your shoes on a hassle-free experience.

The fastening system consists of two fabric strips — one side features small hooks, while the other is designed with small loops. When the two sides are pressed together, they lock to form a strong, temporary bond.

While Velcro is a popular version widely used in a range of products, there are lots of options on the market that mimic the hook-and-loop Velcro closure system.

It used to be that footwear with these easy-to-use fasteners was typically found on athletic, outdoor and children’s styles. But fashion has embraced this type of utilitarian closure system, and these days, hook-and-loop straps appear on a range of styles as both a functional and style device.

Here, FN offers men a wardrobe of styles from Adidas, Vans and more featuring this type of closure.

1. Propet Travelfit Strap

An athletics-inspired style is done in a breathable mesh upper with cushioned tongue and collar for enhanced comfort at sensitive points.

2. Adidas Powerlift 3.1

A weightlifting shoe is detailed in a lightweight synthetic upper for ankle support and durability, mesh collar and tongue for breathability and ADIWEAR outsole for durability.

3. Gola Tourist Velcro

Triple Velcro-close straps make this casual suede sneaker the perfect travel companion, dressed up or down.

4. Vans Old Skool V

This classic skate style has a slimmed-down profile, a padded collar and footbed, and a rubber outsole with signature waffle tread for enhanced grip.

5. DSquared2 Hiking Boot

Meant for urban outings, this fashion hiker is equipped with faux fur on the upper, a super-thick treadlike outsole and a double lacing system for a secure fit.

