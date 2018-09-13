Best Rainboots for Women, According to Thousands of Reviews on Amazon

Looking at customer reviews is a great way to distinguish between quality products and empty advertising — especially when it comes to Amazon. In fact, few other retailers offer such a high volume of consumer feedback to help you feel more confident about a purchase. That’s why, in honor of the cold-weather season, we turned to the megaretailer to bring you some of the best rainboots for women on the market. From classic knee-high styles to inconspicuous looks that complement any outfit, below find the top-selling rainboots from Hunter, Crocs and more with up to thousands of positive reviews on Amazon.

Norty Hurricane Wellie

A No. 1 best-seller, the Norty Hurricane Wellie features a glossy finish and extra-tall shaft for full coverage against the rain. The boots intentionally run a half size too big so they can easily be paired with thick socks, a feature customers also praise for being well-suited to wide calves.

Norty Hurricane wellie. CREDIT: Amazon

Sperry Saltwater Boot

This boot has over 700 reviews, with a whopping 78 percent of customers giving it five stars. One of its most compelling features? A microfleece lining designed to keep your feet toasty on even the chilliest of days.

Sperry saltwater boot. CREDIT: Amazon

Kamik Jennifer Rainboots

With their slim fit, buckle details and logo medallion, these chic rainboots could easily pass for designer — but it’s more than just their aesthetic that customers are raving about. Among the 1,500 five-star reviews, shoppers highlighted their superior arch support and exceptional durability. “No cracks or splits in any of the seams, even after months of toeing off, sloshing through salty snow slush and even wearing to chase my dogs through the creek,” one user wrote.

Kamik Jennifer rainboots. CREDIT: Amazon

Crocs Freesail Shorty Rain Boot

Both super-lightweight and easy to slip on and off, these boots have been worn by customers for all sorts of occasions — from a morning commute to afternoon of muddy yard work. As an added bonus, the pair features a memory foam insole, which reviewers claimed kept them comfortable for hours.

Crocs Freesail shorty rainboot. CREDIT: Amazon

Hunter Original Short Rainboot

It’s no surprise these Hunter boots made the list, as the brand is a leader in rain-ready footwear. Customers love this midcalf style as a sleek alternative to the to the label’s traditional tall boot and claim it’s just as cozy as its lofty counterpart when paired with fleece liners.

Hunter Original short rainboot. CREDIT: Amazon

Sam Edelman Tinsley Rain Boot

More than half of reviewers gave these Chelsea boots five stars, in large part because they hardly even look like rainboots at all. Starting at just $33, they come in seven neutral colors and pair well with practically any outfit. Customers claim they aren’t exceptionally plush, though, so you may want to add a gel insole for additional support.

Sam Edelman Tinsley rainboot. CREDIT: Amazon

