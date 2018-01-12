The 7 Pieces to Buy From The North Face x Nordstrom Pop-Up Shop

The North Face was one of the top five most in-demand men’s brands for 2017, according to an analysis done by global fashion search platform Lyst. And the likelihood that The North Face might once again dominate the outdoorwear-cum-streetwear scene in 2018 is looking pretty positive — because as of today, the brand has joined forces with fashion behemoth Nordstrom to launch a “pop-in” pop-up shop that features an exclusive collection between the two brands, along with a curation of lifestyle items.

“I’ve always loved The North Face’s mantra, ‘Never Stop Exploring,’ and how we define the word ‘explorer,'” said Olivia Kim, Nordstrom vice president of creative projects. “The North Face is unique in their ability to outfit the most accomplished climbers, mountaineers, skiers and runners in extreme conditions, as well as be my personal go-to for just walking around the city or going to the grocery store in an urban metropolis. These iconic styles are not only proven performance gear but great fashion items as well.”

The North Face x Nordstrom capsule draws inspiration from South Asian clothing (namely, colors, patterns and fabrics) and marries it with mountain-climbing culture. The result is a bundle of some of The North Face’s most iconic pieces, like the eternally timeless Denali jacket and the Nuptse puffer, reimagined in vivid, saturated hues (siren red and ultraviolet, hunter green and purple and so on) or crafted in specially made fabrics like metallic-threaded jacquard. And for all accessories, you’ll find a sweet custom patch that features a poppy flower integrated with The North Face logo.

The North Face Pop-In@Nordstrom runs from today to Feb. 11 on Nordstrom.com and select stores. And to help you in your mountaineering (or mountaineering-adjacent) activities in 2018, we put together a curated list of seven items to buy from the pop-up, from fur-lined Birkenstock clogs to two-toned fleeces.

1. The North Face Denali Jacket

2. The North Face Poppy Dock Workers Beanie

3. Birkenstock Boston Genuine Shearling Lined Clog





4. The North Face Campshire High Pile Fleece Pullover Hoodie





5. The North Face Unisex Pocket T-Shirt





6. Clarks Desert London Suede Derby





7. The North Face Medium Base Camp Duffel Bag