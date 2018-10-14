Penelope Disick Wears Cute Cowboy Boots to Go Pumpkin Picking: Shop Her Look

Penelope Disick is following in her stylish mother’s footsteps.

The only daughter of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick put her eye for fashion on display as she stepped out in an adorable pair of cowboy boots for one of the most beloved fall activities — pumpkin picking. The first-born Kardashian took to her Instagram Stories today to capture Penelope, as well as her youngest son Reign Disick, 3, having a blast at a pumpkin farm in the L.A. area.

In one snap, Penelope — who celebrated her 6th birthday with cousin North West this summer — showed off a simple gray ruffle-trim tank top teamed with olive green pants tucked into classic pointy black cowboy boots. The style featured an intricate design on the front. Meanwhile, her little brother looked sweet wearing a fall-appropriate burgundy velour tracksuit courtesy of Kids Supply with $40 black and white Vans Old Skool velcro-strap sneakers.

This isn’t the first time the 39-year-old reality star’s mini-me daughter has modeled cowboy boots. Back in July for her birthday, Kardashian shared a photo of Penelope wearing a bright cherry red version boasting a similar design teamed with a floral dress and a wide-brim hat while vacationing in Portofino, Italy.

The mom of three also posted an Instagram captioned “best friend” in May showing her little one wearing the same black boots she wore this weekend.

